Monacan's stifling pressure leads to girls basketball win over Powhatan

They never quit, even for a second.
Not when the score was lopsided. Not when the outcome had been long since determined. Not when the fatigue of frenetically played, baseline-to-baseline basketball could have – perhaps should have – slowed the pace.
Quitting, you see, is not part of Monacan’s DNA. Neither is it part of Powhatan’s.
Thursday night, the visiting Chiefs used their trademark full-court pressure to create numerous offensive opportunities, cranked up the heat as the game progressed, and ultimately headed home with a 58-33 victory in a passionately contested matchup between Dominion District rivals.
Likewise, the Indians, in arrears from the outset, fended off blow after blow, never relented, and played each possession as if the game was on the line.
“Both teams played hard to the end,” said Monacan coach Larry Starr. “Even though it was a 25-point win, in my mind it was a 10 to 15.
“We have more depth than we’ve had in a while. We don’t have that superstar that we’ve had in the past, but we have nine very good players we can rotate in.
“We picked up man full court and just told them, ‘Pressure. Don’t foul ‘em. Turn ‘em, turn ‘em, turn ‘em. Make ‘em work on every possession.’ Tonight, our kids did a really good job on that.”
The Chiefs, No. 3 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, used their speed and aggressiveness to force 11-for-39 shooting and 21 turnovers, many of which resulted in chip-shot buckets.
They outrebounded the No. 5 Indians 40-34, used a 27-15 advantage on the glass to build a 30-17 halftime lead, and shut down everyone except Faith Henderson, who scored all of Powhatan’s points before the break and finished with 23.
“Powhatan is a hard team to play,” said Linden Madison, a 6-2 senior who scored 10 points. “We knew we had to be in the right mentality and come out and play hard no matter what.
“They’re a big rival. We’re hyped to play them. They’re hyped to play us. It just turned into a big game for everybody.”
The Indians showed a variety of half-court zone looks in an effort to knock Monacan out of sync, but to no avail.
The Chiefs used a 12-0 run and forced six costly turnovers during a five-minute stretch in the third quarter to build a 42-19 lead and remove any chance of a comeback.
“We knew we’d have a size advantage, and we have some really smart guards,” said Emily Knabel, a 5-11 senior who scored 13 points. “Knowing that, we could dish it in to the post players and get that height advantage.
“If they collapsed on us, we have some mid-range outside shooters. Knowing our teammates and knowing who we were going to match up against was a big part of that.”
Ahead 44-23 after three quarters, the Chiefs opened the fourth with an 11-4 run, led 55-27 with three minutes left, and kept the hammer down even as Starr cleared his bench.
“Our thing is intensity and hustle,” Knabel added. “We’re always trying to get better. Even when we have the advantage, we still want to look at, Are we getting that outlet pass where it needs to be? Are we running our plays right? Are we getting hard cuts? Are we playing our defense?
“We don’t quit on each other. Working as a unit is part of our Monacan culture.”
And of Powhatan’s.
“Whether we’re winning or losing, a close game or not, this team, the Mighty Nine, works hard the entire time,” said Indians’ coach Christy Henderson, referencing her nine-player roster. “That’s an expectation. During the last timeout, we told them to show pride, finish the game strong, and fight to the very end.
“We’ll walk out of here a better team for playing Monacan and for our effort, get back to our basics, and figure out how to win next week.”
Monacan……………….16 14 14 14 -- 58
Powhatan……………..6 11 6 10 -- 33
Monacan (11-5) –Enriquez 2, Donnelly 0, Burgett 0, Seay 0, Rodriguez 11, Washington 10, Williams 0, Knabel 13, Jackson 1, Swayne 6, Hoy 0, Madison 10, Jones 5. Totals: 22 13-28 58.
Powhatan (11-4) – K. Terry 0, Flippo 0, Lampman 4, Callahan 2, Almond 0, E. Terry 0, Henderson 23, Cerullo 2. Totals: 11 10-12 33.
3-pt. goals: Mon -- Rodriguez. Pow -- Henderson.