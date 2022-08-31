More high school football will be played on Thursdays this year due to a shortage of referees

Friday night lights will sometimes be Thursday night lights for high school football teams in the Richmond area this season.

A few games have been moved from the traditional Friday night spot to Thursday night to help accommodate a smaller pool of officials, along with some other factors. Prominent on the Thursday night schedule is the annual Highland Springs-Varina showdown at the end of the regular season on Nov. 3.

There are some day games on Saturdays as well, although that has been a traditional spot for private school games.

The number of officials available for high school sports has been declining locally, statewide and nationally because of various factors, a trend made more acute by the pandemic.

For football, that has meant using reduced crews or shifting some games from Fridays.

Central Virginia Football Officials Association Commissioner Tyrone Hicks used smaller crews at times last season for the 64 schools the association covers. This past December, Hicks said he asked schools to move some Friday games.

The first few weeks of the season generally have included Thursday games in the past, especially during the Labor Day weekend. Manchester and Highland Springs, one of the top area matchups the past few seasons, is among several being played Thursday.

After this week, there are more than 15 area games scheduled for Thursdays throughout the season.

“It’ll help,” Hicks said. “We’ve got to understand that Friday night is their cash night, and Thursday, not as many people are going to show up. They’re losing some money. But, on the flip side, if we don’t have enough officials to do the games, the games can’t count.”

Varina has three games on Thursdays. Varina Activities Director Kevin G. Adams said the high-profile battle with Highland Springs in Game 10 was moved to a Thursday to help accommodate the officials and because Henrico County wanted to move some games off Friday due to community concerns.

Adams said the Capital District did a random draw for next season, and Varina and Highland Springs will meet in the ninth game. Highland Springs won four consecutive state titles from 2015-18. Varina won a state title last season.

“We decided we didn’t need to play that game the last week of the year anymore,” Adams said. “It was a very physical game, and you’ve got to play Friday the next week [in the playoffs].”

The CVFOA had 164 active officials — although not all were on the field — last year trying to cover about 28 games and sometimes more on a Friday. Some of those officials retired, Hicks said. Recruiting efforts have lifted the number to about 170, although not all of those are on the field or are ready to do varsity games, Hicks said.

“The bottom line is we’re still hurting,” he said. “I got calls from Winchester and from Farmville and from Fredericksburg seeing if we could do some games for them. ... And, of course, the answer is no, but that’s telling me that everybody else is in the same boat as we are.”

Hicks said the CVFOA will cover an average of 24-25 games on Friday nights this fall. He has a few weeks with more games that will present some problems, he said, and hopes to get more games moved.

Even having a few games on Thursdays is “going to help a lot,” he said.

“We still are going to have some games where [we don’t have a full crew],” Hicks said. “For most of the central region, we normally have seven officials. We may have to wind up with six, but we can still get the game in. That was the goal.”

He added: “What I hope is we can increase the participation a little bit and get away from Thursday games. Thursday games kind of interfere with JV [some of which are played on Thursdays]. Our hope is within a year or two, we’ll be back up to full staff, and we can handle everything that comes about.”