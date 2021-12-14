More than 15 area players expected to sign in early period to play Division I football

Football signing day
Wednesday is opening day for high school seniors to sign national letters of intent to play Division I college football.
According to information provided by coaches in the Richmond area, more than 15 players are expected to sign during the early period, which runs through Friday. Players who don’t sign this week can sign during the regular period starting Feb. 2 for Division I and Division II.
The following list is for players expected to sign with D-I schools:
Name High School Pos. College
Bryson Jennings Clover Hill DL UNC
Abe Uqdah Clover Hill WR Hampton
Rashaud Pernell Highland Springs DL Virginia Tech
Demond Claiborne King William RB Wake Forest
*Jamil Anderson Life Christian Ath Army
Trevyon Green Life Christian OL UNC
Shannon Henry Life Christian WR Campbell
DAndre Martin Life Christian DL South Carolina
Reid Pulliam Life Christian LB Virginia Tech
Akim Sledge Life Christian DB Campbell
Isaiah Thompson Life Christian DL JMU
Gene Townsel Life Christian LB Campbell
Tyrique Tucker Life Christian DL JMU
Anthony Turner Life Christian RB Marshall
Desaun Williams Life Christian OL Campbell
Wesley Bostic Prince George OL JMU
Malachi Madison Thomas Dale DL Virginia Tech
*Players attending service academies don’t sign official letters of intent. Their commitments will be formalized in the summer.