 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More than 15 area players expected to sign in early period to play Division I football
0 Comments

More than 15 area players expected to sign in early period to play Division I football

  • 0

Football signing day

Wednesday is opening day for high school seniors to sign national letters of intent to play Division I college football.

According to information provided by coaches in the Richmond area, more than 15 players are expected to sign during the early period, which runs through Friday. Players who don’t sign this week can sign during the regular period starting Feb. 2 for Division I and Division II.

The following list is for players expected to sign with D-I schools:

Name High School Pos. College

Bryson Jennings Clover Hill DL UNC

Abe Uqdah Clover Hill WR Hampton

Rashaud Pernell Highland Springs DL Virginia Tech

Demond Claiborne King William RB Wake Forest

*Jamil Anderson Life Christian Ath Army

Trevyon Green Life Christian OL UNC

Shannon Henry Life Christian WR Campbell

DAndre Martin Life Christian DL South Carolina

Reid Pulliam Life Christian LB Virginia Tech

Akim Sledge Life Christian DB Campbell

Isaiah Thompson Life Christian DL JMU

Gene Townsel Life Christian LB Campbell

Tyrique Tucker Life Christian DL JMU

Anthony Turner Life Christian RB Marshall

Desaun Williams Life Christian OL Campbell

Wesley Bostic Prince George OL JMU

Malachi Madison Thomas Dale DL Virginia Tech

*Players attending service academies don’t sign official letters of intent. Their commitments will be formalized in the summer.

804Varsity logo
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News