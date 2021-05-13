Mullins propels St. Christopher's past rival Collegiate in marathon, five-overtime boys lacrosse game

Burke said it was the first five-overtime game he’s ever coached.

“Unbelievable environment. The kids on both teams were incredible I think,” Burke said. “I’ve been the head coach for 32 years at St. Christopher’s. We played here in 2004 a four-overtime game. But this was just incredibly exciting.”

For Mullins, a senior, it was a first-career overtime goal. And it wasn’t necessarily the plan.

Heading into the fifth overtime, St. Christopher’s (10-1) discussed that it simply needed to get the ball in, settle the offense and try to get the ball to attacker Jack McCoy.

But after the referee’s joke, Mullins saw an opportunity open up in reality.

“Their team, knowing me, they knew I’m probably not a huge offensive threat,” he said. “So no one really slid to me.”

Mullins said he couldn’t believe the ball went in the goal. But it was perhaps a fitting reward for an effective day’s work overall.

Burke said, “I think that the difference for us is that Chase Mullins is an absolute stud. He keeps us in so many games.”