Mullins propels St. Christopher's past rival Collegiate in marathon, five-overtime boys lacrosse game

As a marathon match between rivals forged on, past the two-hour mark, one of the referees of Thursday’s St. Christopher’s at Collegiate boys lacrosse bout offered a joke as the teams dug in for a fifth overtime period.
In the faceoff circle, the official came up to the Saints’ Chase Mullins and the Cougars’ Warner Cabaniss and said, “Hey, can one of you guys just run it forward and score it and get it over with?”
“We both laughed as a joke, like, ‘Yeah, sure,’” Mullins said.
But for Mullins, who St. Christopher’s coach John Burke said is the best faceoff specialist the Saints have ever had, the joke became literal.
In a game stuck at 7-all and that featured momentum swings both ways, one of the consistent themes of the afternoon and early evening was Mullins’ assertiveness in the faceoff circle.
On that final faceoff at the beginning of the fifth overtime frame, Mullins again won the ball. He popped up and dashed.
He threw a pass fake to get goalkeeper Bo Brown guessing. Then he closed his eyes and shot.
“And it went in, and I heard everyone screaming,” Mullins said.
His teammates stormed the field. St. Christopher’s had won, 8-7, in quintuple overtime at Collegiate’s Grover Jones Field.
Burke said it was the first five-overtime game he’s ever coached.
“Unbelievable environment. The kids on both teams were incredible I think,” Burke said. “I’ve been the head coach for 32 years at St. Christopher’s. We played here in 2004 a four-overtime game. But this was just incredibly exciting.”
For Mullins, a senior, it was a first-career overtime goal. And it wasn’t necessarily the plan.
Heading into the fifth overtime, St. Christopher’s (10-1) discussed that it simply needed to get the ball in, settle the offense and try to get the ball to attacker Jack McCoy.
But after the referee’s joke, Mullins saw an opportunity open up in reality.
“Their team, knowing me, they knew I’m probably not a huge offensive threat,” he said. “So no one really slid to me.”
Mullins said he couldn’t believe the ball went in the goal. But it was perhaps a fitting reward for an effective day’s work overall.
Burke said, “I think that the difference for us is that Chase Mullins is an absolute stud. He keeps us in so many games.”
Burke lauded the work Mullins puts in on his craft, some which comes in practice, but also on his own. He’s a captain for the Saints, and will go on to play at North Carolina.
“His ability to lead, his positivity, his humility,” Burke said. “He’s a really special kid.”
St. Christopher’s clawed back Thursday, after falling in an early 4-0 hole eight and half minutes into the game. Collegiate (12-4) grabbed early control after falling 11-6 at St. Christopher’s in the teams’ first meeting three weeks ago.
“We didn’t feel like we played with our full heart in the first game,” Collegiate coach Andrew Stanley said. “And that was honestly our primary focus, was to play with a full heart and a full brain.”
But, in the fourth quarter, St. Christopher’s Miles Harvey scored off a save to put the Saints ahead for the first time, 7-6, with 6:36 to play. Collegiate James Beeghly, though, launched from about 7 yards out with 2:40 left to tie it and send it to overtime.
Standout goalkeeper play, by the Saints’ Kent Goode and the Cougars’ Brown, who will play at Richmond, nullified the multiple attempts at a game winner, as the game stretched further.
Until, finally, Mullins’ aggressiveness gave St. Christopher’s the final say.
“It was a lot of fun,” Burke said. “It was incredible.”
STC: Butcher 2, Harvey 2, Westfall, Weis, Matthews, Mullins.
COLL: Smithson 2, Stepanian 2, Marlatt, Stoever, Beeghly.
Assists: STC — McCoy. COLL — Hanson.
Records: St. Christopher’s 10-1; Collegiate 12-4
