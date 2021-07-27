New Atlee girls volleyball coach Kasey Ogden is switching roles with the former coach, her father

Before she got married, people would frequently refer to new Atlee girls volleyball head coach Kasey Ogden by her maiden name, "Coach Carpenter."
To which she would reply: "I'm not Coach Carpenter, that's my dad. I'm Coach Kasey."
Now, after two decades of Ogden's father, Curtis Carpenter, leading the Raiders program, the father-daughter duo are swapping roles. Ogden, who played for her dad in the early 2000s before setting assist records and winning a conference title at Averett University, will take over the varsity job, while her father switches to the junior varsity role that Ogden had held since 2014.
When Ogden interviewed for the varsity job, she was asked what she'd do differently from her father.
Her response: "Not a lot."
“We are 100% a team, that’s why it’s such a smooth transition. We’ve told our girls that this is what’s going to happen, and they just said 'OK.' They weren't surprised, they know how much we work together," Ogden said.
"There’s no egos, he’s not afraid to come to me and say ‘Hey, what do you think I should do with this lineup?’ And I'm not afraid to come to him and say ‘Yo, you need to call a timeout.’ We feed off of each other so much, I’m happy he’s not going anywhere because we still have that bond, that relationship is strong and it makes our program great because we’ve both worked hard to make it what it is and set those expectations for Atlee volleyball. So it’s been pretty awesome to watch how it’s grown over the past decade or so.”
Under Carpenter, the Raiders have consistently been among Richmond's strongest high school girls volleyball programs. Ogden called Carpenter her "concert buddy" -- the two are very alike in terms of their personalities, she said, and share a close bond. Though it wasn't always easy being the coach's daughter in her playing days, Ogden said she's grown to appreciate her father's philosophies a great deal.
“I am sure that I’ll have some nerves, but at the end of the day, whether I’m the one standing up at the end of the bench or he’s standing up at the end of the bench, we still have each other," she said. "I know that sounds really corny, but it’s true.”
Ogden, who graduated from Atlee in 2004, also coaches at Old Dominion Volleyball Academy in Henrico. She was a setter in her playing days, a position that demands assertiveness and leadership skills, traits which Ogden has carried into her coaching career. She took her first coaching job in 2008 immediately upon graduating college, and always envisioned herself following in father's footsteps on the sidelines.
Carpenter is excited to "return to his roots" by taking the JV job, Ogden said, a role he wasn't ready to pass on to someone from outside the program. She added that, in recent years, the joke has been that Carpenter is the "old scary guy," so people instead come to Ogden with criticism. Then they figure out that he's the "softy," and she can be more commanding.
“I’m excited to bring new knowledge to our program, but the foundation of the program in the sense of our discipline and things like that, it’s not going to change," Ogden said.
"I’m sure I’ll be nervous and have moments, I’m a competitor at heart so I don’t like to lose.”
Though the Raiders lost eight seniors in the Class of 2021, Ogden's JV team is coming off an undefeated campaign. She can't practice her team in their home gym for a few more weeks while work is being done on the school's HVAC system. But the new varsity coach is rearing to hit the ground running as the new season brings with it a changing of the guard within the Atlee volleyball family.
"We might not be rebuilding as much as people think we should be. These young girls that are coming in, they’re already buying into our philosophies, our discipline," Ogden said.
“It’s exciting, we have some work to do but I think these kids coming up are really willing and determined to keep that high level of play going.”
