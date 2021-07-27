New Atlee girls volleyball coach Kasey Ogden is switching roles with the former coach, her father

Before she got married, people would frequently refer to new Atlee girls volleyball head coach Kasey Ogden by her maiden name, "Coach Carpenter."

To which she would reply: "I'm not Coach Carpenter, that's my dad. I'm Coach Kasey."

Now, after two decades of Ogden's father, Curtis Carpenter, leading the Raiders program, the father-daughter duo are swapping roles. Ogden, who played for her dad in the early 2000s before setting assist records and winning a conference title at Averett University, will take over the varsity job, while her father switches to the junior varsity role that Ogden had held since 2014.

When Ogden interviewed for the varsity job, she was asked what she'd do differently from her father.

Her response: "Not a lot."

“We are 100% a team, that’s why it’s such a smooth transition. We’ve told our girls that this is what’s going to happen, and they just said 'OK.' They weren't surprised, they know how much we work together," Ogden said.