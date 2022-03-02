New Kent girls basketball headed to state tournament for second consecutive season after 35-year drought

Neko Burson's New Kent girls basketball program made its first state tournament appearance since 1985 when it won the Region 3A championship at the end of the shortened 2020-21 season.

And the Trojans are back in states for a second consecutive season following the 35-year drought after finishing as region runners-up Tuesday at Scope Arena in Norfolk, where they fell in this year's Region 3A title game, 51-41 against Lakeland (Suffolk).

"We're excited to be back, it was something new for us last year. Coming into the program, they had a history of kind of being the joke of the league, the Bay Rivers District and the region," Burson said.

"But these girls work hard, they're creating a path for those that come after them. We're ready to keep rocking and rolling."

Even when their leader, senior guard McKenna Mueller, went down with cramps in the waning moments, the Trojans battled on at the end of a loss to the Cavaliers in which lead changes were plentiful before Lakeland pulled away in the fourth.

Plenty of blue-clad traveling supporters made the trip down I-64 to fill the Scope with "Let's go New Kent" chants despite the Trojans being at about a 34-mile disadvantage in proximity to the arena.

"It makes us feel like we're right at home, we definitely have a lot of fans that support us," Burson said. "It's been a long time coming, last year they didn't get to be here and watch us on our journey to states, so they're really fired up to support us this year."

Mueller finished with 12 points, 8 of them coming during a first-quarter barrage that put the Trojans up 14-7 going into the second period.

"She's the nucleus, she's the one who gets everybody together," Burson said of Mueller. "She's one of our more skilled player, but she's one of our more vocal players as well. She keeps everybody in line."

Though Mueller typically dictates the offense, junior center Katelyn Norman was the focal point of it Tuesday. She finished with 15 points to lead the Trojans in scoring, most of it coming on rugged post play.

Junior guard Aubrey Hyndshaw (2 points) stepped up to act as floor general after Mueller went out.

"Those two [Norman and Hyndshaw] are a really big part of what we do, they're tough, they can give McKenna [Mueller] a little break off the ball," Burson said. "When they're going, when everybody's in sync, we're rocking."

Senior guard Jakeira Thomas finished with 8 points, and senior forward Jaiden McCoy scored 4. Burson said Thomas might not be a leading scorer most nights, but her on-ball defensive presence is vital.

"We wouldn't be here without her," Burson said of Thomas.

New Kent will play at Region 3B champion Meridian (Falls Church) in Friday's Class 3 quarterfinals.

New Kent 14 9 7 11 - 41

Lakeland 7 16 11 17 - 51

NK - Mueller 12, Hyndshaw 2, Thomas 8, McCoy 4, Norman 15. Totals: 12 14-22 41

LKND - Cannady 19, Demel 4, Grey 5, Lassiter 2, Brown 8, Greenpope 6, Sarage 4. Totals: 16 13-17 51

3-point goals: LKND: Cannady, Grey, Brown; NK: Mueller 2, Thomas.