New Kent girls basketball set for first state tournament appearance since 1985

The Class 3, Region A champion New Kent girls basketball team will make its first appearance in the state tournament since 1985 Wednesday when the Trojans host 3B champion George Mason in the Class 3 semifinal.

Fifth-year coach Neko Burson said making it to states was a goal for his group going into the season. Despite the 35-year layoff, they knew they were capable of a historic year.

"It's just something our school really needed," Burson said. "Basketball, boys or girls, isn't something that's heard of very often in New Kent. We just wanted to take advantage of an opportunity."

New Kent went 18-9 last year before losing in the regional semifinal.

"We just wanted to build off of what we started last year," Burson said, calling it an "awesome" season that didn't end the way his Trojans had hoped.

New Kent (6-4) beat Petersburg 49-48 in overtime in the 3A final. Burson said his team missed a lot of early opportunities, but kept its composure down the stretch, leaning on defense to create turnovers and claw back from a deficit to force overtime.

The Trojans don't have any seniors, and Burson said he's already excited about what his group -- which features four juniors -- can accomplish next season.