New Kent girls volleyball coach Cynthia Burnett wins 500th game, good for second in VHSL history

It's that relationship with her teams, in addition to deep family roots in the New Kent area, that have kept Burnett at the same post for so long. She said coaching, like teaching, "keeps you young because you're around young people."

Burnett graduated from New Kent, as did her father before her, and has lived in the community nearly all her life. Her father and siblings still live there, in addition to grandchildren and cousins.

"We're got roots here, I think it's a great place to grow up and raise your kids and come back and live," she said. "We just love it here."

Burnett's husband, Stuart, is her assistant coach and an integral part of the program. He keeps stats and coaches a club team that feeds into the New Kent program. Cynthia wasn't the one tracking her own pursuit of win No. 500. Rather, it was Stuart that made sure she celebrated the achievement.

"It's been a big group effort, I have to give Stuart a lot of credit fort the success," she said. "And all the girls in the last 33 years have contributed to this."