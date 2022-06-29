 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Richmond Times-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Brown Distributing

New Kent’s McKenna Mueller is Class 3 player of the year in softball

  • 0

New Kent’s McKenna Mueller was named the VHSL’s Class 3 softball player of the year.

Mueller, a senior outfielder, hit .488 with three homers and 32 RBIs as New Kent won its first state championship in softball with a 3-0 victory over Lord Botetourt in the final.

Mueller had 42 hits on the season, including eight doubles and three triples, and scored 40 runs.

New Kent’s Maria Bates was named Class 3 coach of the year after leading the Trojans to a 25-1 record.

804Varsity logo

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB suspends 12 players and coaches for mass brawl between Mariners and Angels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News