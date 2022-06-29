New Kent’s McKenna Mueller is Class 3 player of the year in softball

New Kent’s McKenna Mueller was named the VHSL’s Class 3 softball player of the year.
Mueller, a senior outfielder, hit .488 with three homers and 32 RBIs as New Kent won its first state championship in softball with a 3-0 victory over Lord Botetourt in the final.
Mueller had 42 hits on the season, including eight doubles and three triples, and scored 40 runs.
New Kent’s Maria Bates was named Class 3 coach of the year after leading the Trojans to a 25-1 record.
