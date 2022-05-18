New Kent softball flying to 16-1 mark behind power surge, team defense, stellar freshmen

New Kent softball players spent some good time in the weight room this past offseason, said coach Maria Bates.

And that commitment has led to 20 home runs for the 16-1, reigning region champion Trojans, who've formed a new identity this season following the graduation of former ace and first team All-Metro honoree Gracie Ellis, last season's Region 3A player of the year, now at Randolph-Macon.

"Just a brand new team," Bates said.

"We had a lot of returners and a star-studded freshman class coming in. So we knew good things we're going to happen. But our team identity shifted."

Filling Ellis' shoes in the circle was the "big question mark" headed into the season, Bates said. Her prowess in the circle was the calling card for last season's Class 3 runners-up.

Bates said this year's team has leaned more on team defense and collective power at the plate, both facets spurred on by an influx of young talent.

Junior Morgan Berg has led the effort to fill Ellis' shoes in the circle, and freshman Abbie Kegley as also played a key pitching role as well.

Freshman shortstop Hannah Tober is batting nearly .500 with four home runs. Kegley plays DP, supplying a strong bat when she's not pitching. And freshman third baseman Alline Alexander is hitting above .500.

Augmenting the young talent with experience is senior center fielder McKenna Mueller, also a standout volleyball and basketball player. She's batting over .500 and Bates said she's been the emotional leader for the Trojans, in addition to senior middle infielder Haley Baker, who recovered from a torn ACL sustained during volleyball season to join the charge a couple weeks into the softball season.

Senior Norah Murray sets the table from the leadoff spot, leads the team in stolen bases and has "made some crazy plays" in left field, Bates said.

New Kent's only loss is a 3-2 defeat to Warhill (Williamsburg), who they also beat 5-4. The Trojans have defeated Tabb (Yorktown) twice, 15-5 and 8-7. Bates said the Tigers are her team's chief competitor for regional supremacy.

New Kent also has a 4-3 win over local power Midlothian on its résumé this season, a victory Bates called "huge" with the Trojans throwing Louisville recruit Cassie Grizzard, one of the top arms in the state.

"We have a different identity from last year, not that we're not good at pitching, we've just gone from being strikeout dominant to having solid defense and we're a much better hitting team than last year," Bates said.

"This is a much more power hitting team than I've had since I've been a coach. We've got 20 home runs in 17 games -- I've never had that."

Bates added that, with many of her players growing up and competing together from a young age, small-town bonds have also been a driving factor in her Trojans' run toward the postseason.

"They all kind of grew up together playing the same sports, and it's cool to see them coming together," Bates said. "It's the same core group of girls, they've been playing together since they started."