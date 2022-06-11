New Kent softball wins first state title in program history

Trojans pitcher Morgan Berg had 10 strikeouts and allowed two hits in a complete-game shutout, region player of the year McKenna Mueller singled and scored a run, and New Kent softball won its first-ever state championship with a 3-0 victory over Lord Botetourt (Daleville) Saturday at Spotsylvania High in the Class 3 title game.

Trojans coach Maria Bates, a former New Kent player, said her program has been state runner-up a handful of times, including last season. So finally getting over the championship hump was particularly sweet for a group that returned six starters from last year's squad.

"The last three or four years, each year, we get one step closer," Bates said.

"We've kind of been knocking on the door. This is the year that all the pieces fell in place. ... They knew how to handle adversity, they knew how to handle high-pressure scenarios."

New Kent jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Senior leadoff hitter Norah Murray reached on a bunt, then advanced to second base on a throwing error.

Standout freshman Alline Alexander, who's hitting about .500 on the season and has made a handful of highlight-reel plays at third base during New Kent's playoff run, gave the Trojans a lead with an RBI-double.

Mueller advanced Alexander to third on a fielder's choice, and Berg drove Alexander in on a groundout.

New Kent added an insurance run in the sixth when Mueller led off with a single, Berg advanced her to second on a bunt and freshman Abbie Kegley singled to drive Mueller in and make it 3-0.

The Cavaliers advanced one runner to scoring position all game, and Mueller threw a laser to third base for an outfield assist to stop the runner there in a key third-inning sequence. Bates said the Trojans' team defense has reached another level this season, and their power at the plate has also been a major boon with 23 home runs collectively.

Also a standout volleyball and basketball player, Trojans coach Maria Bates called Mueller her program's "rock."

"Since she came on as a freshman, her leadership has been amazing," Bates said. "She leads by example."

After her team recorded the final out, Bates started to contextualize the historic accomplishment.

"I'm just so proud of these girls. Not a lot of people outside our program thought we'd be back this year," Bates said.

"The girls took that and it made them work harder. It was an incredible season. I love this team so much and I'm so glad we got to experience this together."