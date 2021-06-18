 Skip to main content
New Kent takes Class 3, Region A softball crown
New Kent takes Class 3, Region A softball crown

Gracie Ellis struck out 11 as New Kent secured the Class 3, Region A softball title and a spot in the VHSL state tournament with a 3-2 victory over visiting Tabb on Thursday.

Jess Taggart doubled and had two RBIs for New Kent, which took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Haley Baker tripled and scored twice, and Norah Murray drove in a run.

New Kent will play host to the Region B winner, Skyline or Brentsville, in the state semifinals Tuesday.

Boys lacrosse

Powhatan fell to Western Albemarle 12-6 in the Class 4, Region A championship game on Thursday.

Western Albemarle, which opened a 5-0 lead, got three goals each from Austin Payne and Gray Kallen. Paxton Sloan scored twice for Powhatan.

