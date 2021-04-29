 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Kent wrestler Nick Vafiadis wins national title
0 comments

New Kent wrestler Nick Vafiadis wins national title

  • 0

New Kent’s Nick Vafiadis, the 2021 All-Metro wrestler of the year, won a national championship during the weekend in the 152-pound class of the junior division at NHSCA high school nationals at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Vafiadis, who went undefeated this high school season en route to this third Class 3 state title in as many years, defeated Pennsylvania’s Nick Fea by 3-2 decision in the championship match. Vafiadis, who is committed to wrestle at the United States Naval Academy, captured another tight decision in the semifinals with a 5-4 win over California’s M.J. Gaitan.

Fellow Trojan Dom Baker took third place at 160 pounds in the junior division, and Evan Holloway reached the round of 16 for juniors at 138 pounds.

The NHSCA tournament is separated into freshman, sophomore, junior and senior divisions. Mitchell Faglioni, a freshman at St. Christopher’s, reached the title match at 126 pounds after securing a pin in the semifinals.

Benedictine freshman Brycen Arbogast made it to the quarterfinals at 113 pounds. St. Christopher’s sophomore Cale Roggie lost in the round of 16 at 145, and New Kent senior Brayden Hohman lost in the quarterfinals at 170.

20210315_SPO_ALLMETWRESTLE_AWE01

Nick Vafiadis was All-Metro wrestler of the year after an undefeated season and a Class 3 title.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Meet Bianca Bryan, the new Flying Squirrels PA announcer

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News