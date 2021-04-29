New Kent wrestler Nick Vafiadis wins national title

New Kent’s Nick Vafiadis, the 2021 All-Metro wrestler of the year, won a national championship during the weekend in the 152-pound class of the junior division at NHSCA high school nationals at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Vafiadis, who went undefeated this high school season en route to this third Class 3 state title in as many years, defeated Pennsylvania’s Nick Fea by 3-2 decision in the championship match. Vafiadis, who is committed to wrestle at the United States Naval Academy, captured another tight decision in the semifinals with a 5-4 win over California’s M.J. Gaitan.

Fellow Trojan Dom Baker took third place at 160 pounds in the junior division, and Evan Holloway reached the round of 16 for juniors at 138 pounds.

The NHSCA tournament is separated into freshman, sophomore, junior and senior divisions. Mitchell Faglioni, a freshman at St. Christopher’s, reached the title match at 126 pounds after securing a pin in the semifinals.

Benedictine freshman Brycen Arbogast made it to the quarterfinals at 113 pounds. St. Christopher’s sophomore Cale Roggie lost in the round of 16 at 145, and New Kent senior Brayden Hohman lost in the quarterfinals at 170.