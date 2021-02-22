New Kent wrestling wins third consecutive Class 3 state title

A huge junior class that includes Baker, Vafiadis and Travis Ragland is now three for three in state title opportunities. Faus, who secured his 400th career win earlier this season, said his Class of 2022 is on course to go down as one of the most successful in not only New Kent history, but in Virginia High School League wrestling history across all classifications.

”These guys (the juniors) have been great to the program,” Faus said.

Vafiadis has won state titles each of his three years, and will be in position to become New Kent’s first four-time individual state champion next season.

Holloway and Baker were injured last year and didn’t get chances to wrestle for state titles, which Faus said made their championships more gratifying. Baker also wrestled up a weight class to fill out the lineup.

”Him successfully wrestling up a weight up is really a testament to the type of kid he is,” Faus said of Baker.

Hohman, one of only two seniors in addition to Johnson, won his first state title. His older brother wrestled for the program, and his sisters were managers. Faus called Hohman’s victory “the end of the Hohman era” in his wrestling room.