New Kent wrestling wins third consecutive Class 3 state title

A team used to being the hunter has to adjust its mindset when it becomes the hunted, said New Kent wrestling coach Mike Faus.
His Trojans have become the hunted in Virginia’s high school wrestling scene. New Kent on Sunday at Salem Civic Center won its third consecutive Class 3 state title with a team score of 240.5. Skyline, which beat New Kent in a dual meet earlier this season, finished second with 166 points.
Eight Trojans won individual state titles: Kyle Gibson (113 pounds); Matthew Eberly (120); Trace Ragland (126); Evan Holloway (138); Travis Ragland (152); Nicholas Vafiadis (160); Brayden Hohman (170) and Dominic Baker (182). That total is a school record for state champions in the same year.
New Kent won 20 of its 22 matches in the first two rounds Sunday. Those wins sealed the team title before any finals matches had been wrestled.
New Kent went 3-1 in rematches they’d lost the first time to Skyline. Two matches back to back, at 182 pounds and 195, swung the momentum early on, Faus said.
“That really set the tone,” Faus said of Baker’s first-round victory at 182, and Nathaniel Fly’s win at 195. Fly was forced to default to sixth place when an injury took him out of the semifinal match.
New Kent heavyweight Ben Johnson had been the backup 195-pounder all year, but wrestled up to 285 pounds, giving away about 60 pounds to his opposition yet reaching the finals.
A huge junior class that includes Baker, Vafiadis and Travis Ragland is now three for three in state title opportunities. Faus, who secured his 400th career win earlier this season, said his Class of 2022 is on course to go down as one of the most successful in not only New Kent history, but in Virginia High School League wrestling history across all classifications.
”These guys (the juniors) have been great to the program,” Faus said.
Vafiadis has won state titles each of his three years, and will be in position to become New Kent’s first four-time individual state champion next season.
Holloway and Baker were injured last year and didn’t get chances to wrestle for state titles, which Faus said made their championships more gratifying. Baker also wrestled up a weight class to fill out the lineup.
”Him successfully wrestling up a weight up is really a testament to the type of kid he is,” Faus said of Baker.
Hohman, one of only two seniors in addition to Johnson, won his first state title. His older brother wrestled for the program, and his sisters were managers. Faus called Hohman’s victory “the end of the Hohman era” in his wrestling room.
“They’ve been around for at least 10 years,” Faus said, adding that he’s known the family since the brothers were children in youth league wrestling.
“Looking at the family’s influence, what they’ve done for the program all these years, it was a great ending.”
Faus said his Trojans were disappointed after losing to Skyline earlier this year. After that match, they talked about how they’d been used to being the chasers, not the team that was being chased.
They’d gotten very good at being the hunter. But with a raised bar after two state titles, they had to learn this year how to be the hunted whilst seeking their third.
“Skyline kind of made us realize, if we show weakness out there, if we don’t do what we’re supposed to do, we’re gonna be in trouble. We have to wrestle our best matches,” Faus said.
“We have to learn how to deal with that target. Everyone is going to want to give us their best shot.”
Team scores
1. New Kent 240.5 2. Skyline 166 ... 11. Maggie Walker 20 ... 25. Petersburg 7.5
Results
106: Ethan Asher (SKY) d. Daniel Colgin (NK) 2-1; 113: Kyle Gibson (NK) d. Josh Domino (SKY) 2-0; 120: Matthew Eberly (NK) d. Phoenix Alyea (SKY) 3-2; 126: Trace Ragland (NK) d. Jacob Seale (York) 7-0; 132: Tyler Davis (SKY) p. Brian Habel (Wilson Memorial) 1:52; 138: Evan Holloway (NK) d. Luke Robie (Christiansburg) 7-2; 145: Heath Rudolph (SKY) md. Bradyn Waddell (York) 11-2; 152: Travis Ragland (NK) md. Xavier Preston (William Byrd) 9-1; 160: Nicholas Vafiadis (NK) md. David Reid (York) 11-2; 170: Brayden Hohman (NK) tf. Toby Schoffstall (Liberty Christian) TF-1.5, 4:14, 20-3; 182: Dominic Baker (NK) tb. RJ May (MWGS) TB-1, 4-1; 195: Joshua Evans (York) d. Reid Garrison (Broadway) 3-1; 220: Bryan Taylor (Christiansburg) d. Coby Spouse (Wilson Memorial) 3-0; 285: Aiden LaComa (Christiansburg) p. Ben Johnson (NK) 1:59.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim