New Kent's Nick Vafiadis is the 2021 All-Metro wrestler of the year

New Kent's Nick Vafiadis has won a state wrestling title every year since second grade -- 11 in a row.

The first eight were Virginia Wrestling Association championships. The last three have been individual state titles for the Trojans, each helping his team capture a Class 3 crown.

Although he's been one of the best wrestlers in the state since a young age, Vafiadis, the 2021 All-Metro wrestler of the year, enjoys collective accolades more than individual honors.

"I think the journey that our team went through was more gratifying," Vafiadis said. "We had eight state champs -- that's crazy. That is so cool. That's really what was more gratifying than anything, seeing my buddies also win titles in convincing fashion."

Vafiadis went through a tough bracket in that second-grade tournament that featured some of the best wrestlers in the state then and now, including Benedictine's Brenden Barnes and St. Christopher's Erik Roggie. It's one of his favorite wrestling memories, because it was an early assurance that he belonged among the best in the Commonwealth.

Vafiadis decided after beating out that field that he wanted to return to the top of the state year in and year out, and he's done just that.