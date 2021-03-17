New Kent's Nick Vafiadis is the 2021 All-Metro wrestler of the year

New Kent's Nick Vafiadis has won a state wrestling title every year since second grade -- 11 in a row.
The first eight were Virginia Wrestling Association championships. The last three have been individual state titles for the Trojans, each helping his team capture a Class 3 crown.
Although he's been one of the best wrestlers in the state since a young age, Vafiadis, the 2021 All-Metro wrestler of the year, enjoys collective accolades more than individual honors.
"I think the journey that our team went through was more gratifying," Vafiadis said. "We had eight state champs -- that's crazy. That is so cool. That's really what was more gratifying than anything, seeing my buddies also win titles in convincing fashion."
Vafiadis went through a tough bracket in that second-grade tournament that featured some of the best wrestlers in the state then and now, including Benedictine's Brenden Barnes and St. Christopher's Erik Roggie. It's one of his favorite wrestling memories, because it was an early assurance that he belonged among the best in the Commonwealth.
Vafiadis decided after beating out that field that he wanted to return to the top of the state year in and year out, and he's done just that.
"That was probably the hardest tournament of my life. Still to date, that was so hard," Vafiadis said, adding that it's still his favorite memory on the mat. "That was the coolest feeling ever."
Over the years, Vafiadis has accumulated a bevy of top finishes at elite tournaments like Fargo Nationals and Escape the Rock. He finished third in the 138-pound freshman division at NHSCA High School Nationals, then it was canceled last year. He has his sights set on attaining national supremacy this time around.
Though he's ultra competitive from an individual standpoint, he's also a foundational piece of New Kent's loaded junior class. His Trojans avenged their only defeat from earlier in the season to beat rival Skyline by nearly 80 points at the Class 3 state meet.
"I get way more hype for them than I do for myself," Vafiadis said of his teammates, some of whom he's wrestled with since elementary school. "I care more about my buddies winning than I care about me winning."
On the heels of back-to-back state titles, Vafiadis said the Skyline loss helped bring his team back to earth. And that renewed focus ultimately paid off when it counted most at states.
"As a team I think it definitely helped us come together," Vafiadis said.
Vafiadis is committed to wrestle at the Naval Academy, following a family tradition of service dating back to his Great Papou, who served in the Greek Navy. His uncle attended the Naval Academy, his cousin is a Navy SEAL, his father served in the Army and his grandfathers were both in the Air Force.
"Serving has always been on my mind," Vafiadis said. "I knew that if I was going to get contacted by one of the academies, this is my opportunity."
Navy hired former national champion and Olympic team member Cary Kolat to lead its wrestling program in March 2020. Assistant coaches Mike Evans and Blaize Cabell are also part of an elite staff that Vafiadis said played a big part in drawing him to Annapolis.
Vafiadis loves wrestling, and wants to compete with the best in the world. But more importantly, he sees the sport as a tool to get him further in life off the mat.
"I want to win all the big things because I'm so competitive. I want to be the best in the world, maybe try out for the Olympics some day," Vafiadis said.
"But I've always wanted to use it as a tool to get me further. And then I got into the Naval Academy because of wrestling. I couldn't have asked for anything more."
Vafiadis began wrestling when he was 5 years old. His father, Sam, remembers an early flag football practice where Nick showed off a double-leg takedown. Nick's coach at the time told Sam that Nick couldn't make that tackle in flag football, but invited Sam to bring Nick to wrestling practice the next day.
His wrestling career took off from there, largely thanks to a strong support system that includes Vafiadis' club coach, Mark Strickland at Virginia Team Predator, and Mike Faus, the head coach at New Kent.
Vafiadis met Faus when the former was in sixth grade. The Vafiadis family had been planning to move out of Chesterfield for awhile, and were looking for a good school system and wrestling program for Nick, and athletic opportunities for Nick's sister, Isabella.
They got in contact with Faus and assistant coach John Goodbody, and quickly gravitated to the Trojans program.
"I loved it right away, those guys were so positive," Vafiadis said. "They were just good people, down to earth guys."
Faus and other coaches on the team work in the school, and are around the boys all the time. Sam Vafiadis said that consistent interaction is integral to the camaraderie of the program.
"Any kind of situation that comes up, the boys can go to them and get some guidance," he said.
Strickland coaches many of the area's best wrestlers at Predator. A two-time state champion at Great Bridge High School, Strickland was the 2004 USA and AAU national coach of the year.
"He's the best in the country, best in the world," Vafiadis said of Strickland. "Once you're at Predator, you're family."
Sam is Nick's constant road trip buddy for long drives to tournaments. Though he can't claim the title of Nick's No. 1 fan -- that goes to Isabella, who Sam said takes Nick's wrestling to heart, and his mother, Susan -- the sport is the foundation of their father-son bond.
"I'm thankful for everything he's ever done for me," Nick said of Sam.
Sam said, although watching his son succeed is always fun, his favorite parts of Nick's journey on the mat is when people come up to him at tournaments to share stories of Nick's kindness.
When he should be focusing on his own match, Sam said Nick routinely takes the time to lift up a fallen teammate, open a door for an elderly woman in a wheelchair, or otherwise perform a selfless act of kindness.
"He's definitely a young man that has other people's best interests at heart," Sam said, looking sideways at Nick with pride etched across his face. "I'm proud of him. Good student, good person. And he's OK at wrestling."
