New plan has VHSL’s future Class 4, Region B down to 17 schools

Class 4, Region B apparently won’t be quite as big for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

The region, which currently includes Richmond-area schools along with schools in the Fredericksburg and Charlottesville areas, was going to swell to 20 schools under the Virginia High School League’s future alignment plan.

A new plan worked out by a group of principals and members of the VHSL executive committee has Louisa, Orange County and Western Albemarle moving to Class 4, Region D, said Bill Swink, chairman of Region 4B and the activities director at Spotsylvania High School.

That will reduce Region B to 17 schools, although there’s still an imbalance across the classification. Region D, which is spread from Lynchburg to Halifax to the southwest part of the state, will go from eight to 11 schools. Region A (Williamsburg area to Chesapeake) will have 13 schools. Region C, in the northwest part of the state, will have 16.

The plan still needs to be approved by the VHSL’s executive committee.