New players help keep things rolling for Patrick Henry in opening win

In case some folks are wondering what’s in reserve for Patrick Henry this season after losing a lot of firepower to graduation …

The Patriots started on an answer by throttling Mills Godwin 32-7 in their opener on Thursday at Godwin.

Several newcomers began to make their marks for Patrick Henry, along with an old one -- 5-foot-7, 165-pound senior dynamo Gracyn Ross.

Playing wide receiver and running back, Ross racked up 135 yards rushing and receiving and two touchdowns. He also played safety on a defense that settled in after allowing an early score.

“We’ve got young guys stepping up in those roles,” Ross said. “There’s a lot of talk we lost a lot and we’re not going to be able to produce like we did. I think we’ll be just fine.”

So does coach Ken Wakefield, whose team went 10-3 last season. The last loss was 16-14 in the region final to eventual Class 4 state champ Varina.

Voters in The Times-Dispatch preseason Top 10 were uncertain about PH, ranking it ninth. Wakefield, though, has gone 26-8 in his first three seasons with the Patriots and has established them among the area’s top programs. He expects to stay there.

“Everybody’s looking at us,” he said. “The reality is we have talent here. We’re extremely confident as a coaching staff we can coach our kids up to play at a high level. … My expectation is for us to be competitive regardless of the year.

“I think this team will slowly and surely continue to get better as the season progresses."

Godwin, which opened its season last week with a 20-7 victory over Kecoughtan (Hampton), went 85 yards on its second possession and took a 7-0 lead on Daniel Viener’s 31-yard pass to Nick Clark (four catches, 81 yards).

Good field position on the kickoff and a facemask penalty helped PH reach the Godwin 33 on the next possession. Junior starting quarterback Grayson Johnson was in until that point, but Wakefield, feeling his team “needed something a little different,” inserted junior quarterback Jayden Brown.

Brown’s second play was a 30-yard TD strike to Jeremiah Grant on a slant route. His second pass was an 8-yard completion, and his third was to Ross in the flat that Ross turned into a 50-yard TD. Ross shed a tackler on the sideline, ignoring a facemask in the process.

Brown stayed in thereafter, finishing 8 of 13 for 141 yards and three TDs. Playing cornerback, he also knocked away a pass in the end zone on defense. Johnson, who also plays linebacker, was 1 of 3 for 15 yards and had 28 yards rushing on eight carries.

“Each quarterback has different strengths, and we’re going to continue to play them both as the season goes on,” Wakefield said.

Ross started last season at wide receiver and about half the season in the secondary. Wakefield describes him as pound for pound the strongest player in the state. He can deadlift more than 500 pounds and squat more than 400.

His hands are a strength, too, latching onto a 26-yard TD pass after juggling it against tight coverage.

Along with the catches, Ross had 59 yards on 13 carries. Shamar Williams added 72 yards rushing, including a 35-yard TD.

Grant, a 6-3 junior, also had a nice evening. He caught five passes for 72 yards and used his length in the secondary to disrupt some passes. PH intercepted two passes, one of which sophomore Montrell James took 51 yards for a score.

“If you asked going in this game, ‘Who’s Jeremiah Grant?’ Well, people will find out he’s a good football player,” Wakefield said.

“We don’t ever talk about rebuild. That’s not what we do. We continue to grow and we continue to get better each week. Every team in the country loses kids every year. We don’t ever look at it as we lost a lot of guys. Those other guys have to be ready to play.”

Patrick Henry 6 13 6 7 -- 32

Mills Godwin 7 0 0 0 -- 7

MG – Clark 31 pass from Viener (Lockhart kick)

PH – Grant 30 pass from Brown (run failed)

PH – Williams 35 run (pass failed)

PH – Ross 50 pass from Brown (Crabbe kick)

PH – Ross 26 pass from Brown (kick failed)

PH – James 51 interception return (Crabbe kick)

RUSHING

PH – Williams 17-72, Ross 13-59, Johnson 8-28, Brown 2-8, Others 2- minus-18; MG – Eakes 11-33, Brown 6-23, Clark 3-12, Others and team 7- minus-18

PASSING

PH – Johnson 1 for 3, 15 yards, 0 TDs, 0 interceptions; Brown 8-13-141-3-0; MG – Viener 15-27-117-1-2; Roberts 2-7-29-0-0

RECEIVING

PH – Ross 2-76, Grant 5-72, Henderson 2-8; MG – Clark 4-81, Berry 3-38, Busbee 3-22, Others 7-5