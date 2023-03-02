In basketball, everything can change quickly. One moment, one team can be in the lead, but a buzzer-beater or some last-minute free throws can change everything.

That's what happened for Hopewell in the Region 3A boys title game on Tuesday, as the Blue Devils edged Lake Taylor 34-33.

"The emotions were off the charts, to be able to come back and win that game after not playing well was huge for us," Hopewell coach Elvin Edmonds said.

"It was two teams that were well-prepared, pretty evenly matched, and it came down to who wanted it more. Fortunately, we wanted it a little bit more."

With little time to celebrate, the focus quickly shifted from the win to Friday's game, a state quarterfinal matchup against William Monroe at Prince George High at 7 p.m.

"We recognized when we won the regional championship, 'Let's celebrate now, but we have three more games to go until we win a state championship,'" junior Cameron Mise said. "We can't celebrate too early."

Edmonds said that everything that has happened this season has helped the team prepare for the state tournament.

"We're having a tremendous season and had some close games, some games that were challenging that we lost, but it's helped us this time of the year," he said.

"We've been practicing hard and going over film and getting ready for the game," added junior Shawn Long.

The road to a 22-3 season has not been without its obstacles for the team. All three losses were to teams outside the region.

Last year, the Blue Devils started to rebuild after losing eight seniors from a state championship team. A winning record of 16-9 set the table for this year's group.

"Last year was a tremendous run with the youth we had to make it to the (regional) semifinals, but this year we're older and a little more talented," Edmonds said.

Edmonds said that a team culture has also been a very important factor in helping the team be successful.

"Just playing together and doing better on the defensive side," Mise said. "We're just trying to reach the main goal, which is to win a state championship. We've been working hard and everybody on the team has been working hard and working hard."

Family resonates with Edmonds, not just with the team but at home as well. His wife, Jackie, and daughters Erin and Alexis are part of the Hopewell girls program.

"They share ideas of what they think we can do as a team, and I do the same with them; it's great," he said.

