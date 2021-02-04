NFHS finds majority of sports-related spread of COVID-19 comes from social contact, not sports participation

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) on Tuesday released revised guidance on the risk of COVID-19 as it relates to high school athletic competition.

The statement, which is a revision to the SMAC's May 2020 guidance document, asserts that proven cases of direct COVID-19 transmission during athletics are relatively rare. Additionally, the statement says community infection rates appear to be the strongest predictor for high school athletes being infected.

Other key factors which appear to dictate transmission include: non-contact sports show lower rates of infection than contact sports; outdoor sports show lower rates than indoor sports; and using face masks for indoor sports results in transmission rates similar to those of outdoor sports.

The revised guidelines also discontinued of the categorization of sports into high, moderate and low-risk tiers.

"Knowledge of the virus that causes COVID-19 has evolved, [and] we have increasingly recognized that transmission depends upon multiple factors that cannot be easily accounted for by simply dividing sports into three distinct categories of risk," the SMAC noted in the release.