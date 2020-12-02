NFL player Maurice Canady named to Varina's athletics hall of fame

Maurice Canady, a cornerback in the NFL, has been named to the Varina High School athletics wall of fame.

Canady, 26, signed with the Dallas Cowboys this year but chose to sit out the 2020 season because of the pandemic.

At Varina, he was a dynamic wide receiver and quarterback. He was named All-Metro after his senior season in 2011 when he threw for 812 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 1,005 yards and 14 more touchdowns. He was named Capital District player of the year that season.

He committed to Virginia, where he started 35 career games and was named second-team all-ACC in 2014.

The Baltimore Ravens took him in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. He played four seasons in Baltimore, but three of them were disrupted by injuries. He secured his first interception in the NFL last season, but the Ravens cut him, and he finished the year with the New York Jets.