Nikkos Kovanes excels in several roles for St. Christopher’s

St. Christopher’s football coach Lance Clelland gives out helmet stickers for certain individual and team accomplishments: touchdowns, plays of 20 yards or more, interceptions, turnovers caused and other things.

Nikkos Kovanes may not have much free space left on his helmet after the past few weeks.

In a 48-7 victory last week over Fork Union, Kovanes had two touchdowns rushing; returned an interception 32 yards for a TD; caused two fumbles and recovered one; had three tackles; and had 51 yards in kick returns.

“Nikkos filled his helmet up quite nicely,” Clelland said.

The previous week in a 14-7 victory over Benedictine, Kovanes had 102 all-purpose yards; a TD receiving; a 35-yard interception return for a TD; and six tackles.

On a 6-0 team that Clelland says has a bunch of players who are smart, unselfish, and can fill multiple roles, Kovanes may be the multi-multipurpose player.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior, who is planning to play at Dickinson College, is a running back, receiver and outside linebacker who “plays more like a safety for us.”