No. 1 Highland Springs brings the juice in resounding shutout win over No. 2 Varina

One might have thought the game hung in the balance the way the Highland Springs defense dug its heels in on Varina's final offensive series.

In actuality, the Springers, up four scores with a couple minutes remaining in Thursday's East End showdown at the Blue Devils' James E. Dawkins Stadium, just wanted their shutout.

So as their neighbors, rivals and friends tried desperately to get on the board with seven plays inside the red zone in the game's final minutes, No. 1-ranked Highland Springs brought the juice as it had from the opening kickoff to the final whistle, stonewalling No. 2 Varina to finish off a resounding 29-0 demolition of the reigning Class 4 champs.

Springers coach Loren Johnson said his defense "absolutely" put an emphasis on preserving the goose egg on the scoreboard.

"That speaks volumes in this rivalry," he said, noting that his own teams have suffered a couple shutouts at the hands of the Blue Devils.

"To not score any points in this game means a lot. ... But, it's one ballgame everybody. We've got a lot more to do if we want to reach our ultimate goal."

The aforementioned juice was Tropicana Caribbean Sunset, to be precise -- a symbolic token representing players that bring the 'juice' (intensity, vigor, tenacity, etc.) which breakout sophomore linebacker Brennan Johnson flung into the air amid hootin' and hollerin' teammates during the postgame celebration.

At the same time, the Springers band and packed black-and-gold-clad stands kept on rocking past the final whistle opposite a largely empty home side of the stands.

The Varina supporters had begun filing out late in the third quarter to begin the dissipation of a positively electric atmosphere.

At least 10,000 fans sat knee-to-knee in a standing-room-only environment. Varina director of athletics Kevin G. Adams said nearly 3,000 tickets were sold in a couple hours after they went on sale Saturday at noon, and the game was sold out by 9 p.m. the same day.

Hundreds lined the surrounding fences. The din of drums, horns, cowbells and thunder sticks was deafening throughout the Richmond area's marquee high school football matchup, its importance amplified this year as a meeting of unanimous No. 1 and No. 2-ranked teams, both undefeated and viewed as top contenders if not favorites for state championships in their respective classifications.

But the home team was out of sorts from the first play on, when the Springers kickoff coverage unit forced a fumble to set quarterback Khristian Martin and Co. up with just 32 yards to the end zone.

Three plays later, Martin hit receiver Caron Ferguson over the middle for a 24-yard touchdown. Versatile offensive weapon Jakyre Henley carried in for the 2-point conversion, and the visitors were off and running up 8-0 less than 2 minutes in.

"Our kickoff team is what set the tone, first play of the game," Johnson said of the key opening sequence.

If special teams was the spark for Highland Springs, its defense was the fire that burned from start to finish. The Blue Devils managed just 66 yards on the ground and 22 through the air.

Brennan Johnson and defensive backs Lance Nelson Jr. and Tomondrey Braxton in particular flew around the field, and the Springers defensive line, led by Virginia recruit Miles Greene, wreaked havoc with constant push and penetration up front.

"My whole defensive line, all my linebackers, we all played a big part in this win today," said Nelson Jr., the defensive player of the game.

"This shutout means a lot, it's the East End, we just wanted to show everybody that we're the best team in VA."

Standout freshman defensive lineman JaySean Richardson led the Blue Devils (9-1) with a handful of disruptive plays in the backfield, and linebacker and North Carolina recruit Kaveion Keys drew lots of attention from Springers blockers in an effort to keep him away from Martin.

Their Varina defense kept it close until 3:12 to go till halftime, when Martin on a third-and-long went through his progression to eventually find running back Aziz Foster Powell, who lowered the boom on a would-be tackler and dove across the goal line for a 26-yard score.

Jerel Dent's extra point made it 15-0 as a hush fell over the Varina stands.

"To be honest, I didn't even think I was going to score," said a grinning Foster Powell of the play. "I just turned around, broke the tackle, ran him over and scored."

The Springers (10-0) seized complete control before the break. An aborted snap and failed fake punt by the Varina offense set Highland Springs up at the Blue Devils' 28-yard line with 1:20 on the clock.

Four plays later they were at the 1, then Foster Powell plunged in and Dent converted the PAT for 22-0. Henley used his blinding speed to break away for a 50-yard receiving TD from Martin to cap the first drive of the third quarter, and the party was on in the Springers side of the stands.

Martin completed 11 of 18 pass attempts for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Foster Powell carried 18 times for 78 yards and a touchdown, and caught two passes for 34 yards and a TD.

Ferguson hauled in two receptions for 42 yards, Henley three for 58 and Virginia Tech recruit Takye Heath had three catches for 24 yards. Back Eli Williams carried six times for 34 yards.

Highland Springs will be the top seed in Region 5C, with Prince George (1-8), J.R. Tucker (2-7), Clover Hill (2-7) and Meadowbrook (1-8) all entering Friday within a point of the No. 8 seed, and No. 7 Mills Godwin (5-4) well clear of that pack.

Varina entered Thursday as the top seed in Region 4B, but could be leapfrogged by either or both of current No. 2 Dinwiddie (9-0) and current No. 3 King George (9-0) should the Generals or Foxes finish unbeaten.

Johnson, always focused on the next mountain to climb, began the postgame press conference with a telling caveat.

"We've have five more games," he said, the length of a state championship run.

"I said it from the jump, this was a better team (than last year's Class 5 runner up) in terms of our chemistry and the way the kids flow. This (win) is only a step in the right direction."

------------------------------------------------------

Highland Springs 8 14 7 0 - 29

Varina 0 0 0 0 - 0

HS - Ferguson 24 pass from Martin (Henley run)

HS - Foster Powell 26 pass from Martin (Dent kick)

HS - Foster Powell 1 run (Dent kick)

HS - Henley 50 pass from Martin (Dent kick)

RUSHING

HS - Foster Powell 18-78, E. Williams 6-34, Martin 6-14, N. Jenkins 3-12; Var - T. Brown 7-14, Keys 1-7, Derricott 7-45, E. Smith 1-0, Royster 1-4, N. Smith 3-(-)4.

PASSING

HS - Martin 11-18-162-3-0; Var - Derricott 5-11-22-0-0.

RECEIVING

HS - Heath 3-24, Ferguson 2-42, Henley 3-58, Foster Powell 2-34, Jenkins 1-4; Var - E. Smith 1-2, Booker Jr. 1-0, T. Brown 1-13, J. Edwards 1-0, A. Davis 1-7.