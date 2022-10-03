 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 1 Highland Springs continues dominant season with 56-0 rout of Northern Virginia power Colonial Forge

Highland Springs quarterback Khristian Martin passes the ball during Thursday's scrimmage against Thomas Dale at Highland Springs on August 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH

The top-ranked team in the state of Virginia looked every bit the class of the commonwealth Monday night, as No. 1 Highland Springs went on the road in misty conditions to rout Northern Virginia power Colonial Forge 56-0 behind quarterback Khristian Martin and athlete Jakyre Henley. 

The Springers (6-0) generated 488 yards of offense against an Eagles outfit that was 2-2 heading into the contest, with their two defeats coming by identical 20-14 margins against fellow NoVA powers Tuscarora and Stone Bridge. 

But the Springers appeared a team in a different class altogether, as Martin passed for three touchdowns and added a score on the ground, and Henley caught two TDs and threw another to lead Highland Springs to the blowout victory.

Martin was credited with a 5-yard TD pass on a short forward pitch to Henley as Henley crossed the formation in pre-snap motion and raced to the edge untouched to put the Springers up 7-0 early in the second quarter. 

Martin moved the Springers down the field in a seamless 2-minute drill at the end of the first half. With 14.6 seconds remaining, he scrambled to his left and lofted a pretty pass down the left sideline to a wide open Henley for the pair's second TD connection, this one from 28 yards out, to make it 14-0. 

Highland Springs recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and with just 2.5 seconds on the clock and Highland Springs facing a second-and-4 from the Colonial Forge 32-yard line, Martin cooked up some magic.

He rolled to his left, pump faked twice, and, backpedaling away from a pair of oncoming defenders, dotted a 32-yard TD strike to Virginia Tech recruit Takye Heath, who dragged his feet while hauling in the pass in the back of the end zone.

That score made it 21-0 going into the break, and took the life out of the Eagles supporters on a cold night in Stafford County. 

Highland Springs got the ball to start the second half, and didn't waste any time in extending its lead. Senior back Aziz Foster-Powell carried 54 yards to the Eagles 26-yard line. A couple plays later, Martin carried in from 6 yards out to make it 27-0 with 9:13 still to go in the third. 

The Highland Springs defense swarmed to the ball all evening behind linebackers Brennan Johnson and Darius Taylor. They forced a three-and-out after Martin's TD carry.

Colonial Forge punted, and Heath, shot out of a cannon down the left sideline, raced past the entire Eagles coverage unit for a 76-yard return touchdown. Highland Springs converted a 2-point try on a fake extra point attempt to make it 35-0 with 7:23 left in the third quarter. 

A 46-yard run by Henley got the Springers into Eagles territory to begin the fourth quarter, and Henley, now in at quarterback, found George Lovelace on a screen down the left sideline for a 33-yard score after Lovelace carried a throng of defenders with him into the end zone. That score made it 42-0.

With 8:02 remaining in the fourth quarter, Elijah Williams outraced the entire Colonial Forge defense for a 63-yard touchdown run that made it 49-0. Javon Robinson added a 52-yard TD carry with 4:40 to play for the final margin.

The Springers return to the 804 this week for a top-tier Capital District clash when they host Patrick Henry (4-1) Friday at 7 p.m. The Highland Springs Wall of Fame banquet is Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton Richmond Airport location, and inductees will be honored at halftime of Friday's game. 

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

