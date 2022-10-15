No. 1 Highland Springs uses all three phases to drub No. 9 Hanover

Facing a fourth-and-17 from the Hanover 42-yard line on the game’s opening drive, Highland Springs coach Loren Johnson didn’t let the thought of punting enter his mind.

Why would he? His No. 1-ranked Springers entered Friday’s homecoming game versus the Hawks with a 7-0 record and a scoring average of 51.8 points.

All Johnson needed was his defensive coordinator’s blessing, which was quickly given to him with a simple nod of the head. One play later and the Springers were celebrating in the end zone.

Wide receiver Takye Heath got behind the entire Hawks defense and was all alone deep down the middle of the field. Quarterback Khristian Martin didn’t have an easier throw all night and the Springers were off to the races in a 55-7 drubbing.

“I did not hesitate,” Johnson said when asked about his decision to go for it. “I think the best thing for us was to just kind of take a shot at it.”

Heath and his coach were on the same page. The standout Virginia Tech commit said he wouldn’t have expected anything else.

“That’s just the mentality we got,” the senior said. “We feel like we can score at any time. So it’s not a big deal when coach calls a play on 4th-and-17 ‘cause we know we can get it.”

Heath and the Springers scored in a variety of ways Friday. Less than one minute after Heath’s big catch, the two-way star scooped up a Hanover fumble and rumbled 20 yards to the end zone to put the Springers up 13-0 early.

All that was left for Highland Springs to do to complete the scoring trifecta was to find the end zone on special teams. The Springers nearly did that on the game’s opening kickoff, but the score was negated by a penalty.

In typical Highland Springs fashion, it didn’t wait until halftime to check that third box. Senior Alim Foster-Powell answered No. 9-ranked Hanover’s only score of the night with a 75-yard kick return house call to put the Springers (8-0) up 34-7 just before intermission.

Heath finished with three receptions for 62 yards and the score. Martin was 8 of 13 for 157 yards and two touchdowns passing and one TD rushing. Junior receiver George Lovelace had two receptions for 49 yards and two scores. Aziz Foster-Powell led the Springers with 54 yards and a TD on the ground.

The Springers look to be peaking at the right time as the postseason approaches. Hanover (6-2) entered Friday’s game with its only blemish a 9-point loss to 7-0, No. 2-ranked Varina.

Highland Springs might look as if it’s playing its best football, but Heath and Johnson say there’s room to improve as the playoffs get closer.

“You gotta get better every week,” Heath said. “That’s our mentality. We never feel like we’re at our peak. We’re just gonna continue to get better.”

Johnson, always seeking out imperfections to improve upon, believes his team can be better.