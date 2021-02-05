No. 1 Monacan girls basketball team keeps progressing with victory over No. 9 Midlothian

When Monacan last faced Midlothian on Jan. 14, the Trojans broke a 13-game losing streak in the series and displaced the Chiefs from the top of the T-D Top 10.
Thursday night’s game was a different story. Monacan (10-1), which has since regained the No. 1 spot, came out hot and held on tight to a 71-55 win that showed it had made the most of the loss. For No. 9 Midlothian (7-5), the loss was its fifth straight.
To Monacan coach Larry Starr, the win was a testament to the work a young team has put into its development.
“That loss really opened up our eyes to some of our weaknesses,” Starr said. “By beating us the way they beat us, it showed us the areas we needed to work on in practice and improve on, and they did those things tonight.”
The Chiefs showed that improvement early, inverting the opening quarter of the first game by coming out with an early lead.
Senior point guard Jordan Hodges opened with a 3-pointer, then collected three more by the end of the quarter for a 24-12 lead.
But the biggest difference in the game came from the other half of Monacan’s one-two punch, senior forward Sydney Clayton.
Clayton, an all-state honoree who averaged a double-double in points and rebounds last season, was held to 2 points in the two teams’ first meeting of the season.
While uncharacteristic compared to her usual play, Starr said the slow start was a side effect of the unusual start of the season and Clayton being a multisport athlete.
“We laugh about this, but Sydney is a soccer player,” Starr said. “A tremendous athlete, but the preseason is really what gets her ready to play. While most of our kids are playing year around with AAU, she doesn’t, because she’s got soccer. What we’ve seen is that she started the season a little bit slow, but in the last three or four games, she’s become the Sydney of old.”
Clayton and Hodges connected to get penetration in the paint and drove the bulk of the Chiefs’ offense.
Hodges had 24 points and 5 assists. Clayton had 19 points and 15 rebounds.
The two have been steady figures for Monacan, but with only two remaining for last year’s top seven and limited time to prepare for the season, Starr said he anticipated growing pains this season.
One young player stepping up has been freshman guard Amirah Washington. While she has the ability to put up points, it’s her sense on defense that earned her a starting spot for the Chiefs.
“During the first game at Midlo, at the end of the game when we were trying to pressure them, she showed me some defense that I didn’t know she had, and that’s when she won the starting job,” Starr said.
Washington finished with 10 points, 5 steals and 3 assists.
Midlothian tightened up after the first quarter but was unable to gather enough momentum to slow down Monacan. The Trojans also lost playmaker Jenna Shadders to injury at the end of the third.
Abbie Campell led the team with 15 points, followed by Madison Fath with 14.
The game was both teams’ final of the regular season. With Thursday’s win and Patrick Henry’s loss to Hanover, Monacan became the top seed in Class 4B. That means the Chiefs will be at home in their first-round game against King George.
While Monacan has been a steady regional powerhouse in recent years, Starr said that he knew the challenges of this season were going to be a serious test. But after seeing the focus and growth his team has put into a one-month frame, he said he believes the team has a serious chance at the state tournament if it gets through next week’s games.
“I’m really proud of this team,” Starr said. “For them to do what they’ve done, it’s a great credit to them because we just weren’t here at the beginning of the season, and we’re really starting to come around as a team. And it’s the whole team.”
Mon -- Jordan Hodges 24, Sydney Clayton 19, Amirah Washington 10, Emily Knabel 6, Jasmine Jackson 3, Zofia Enriquez 3, Lilly Hoy 2, Caitlyn Rodriguez 2, MacKenzie Swayne 2
Mid -- Abbie Campbell 15, Madison Fath 14, Lauren Harrell 9, Dani Marmo 6, Ellie Herdon 6, Annelise Cove 2, Ellie Mulligan 2, Alana Montz 1
3-pointers: Mon -- Hodges 5, Enriquez 1; Mid -- Campbell 2