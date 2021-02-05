No. 1 Monacan girls basketball team keeps progressing with victory over No. 9 Midlothian

While uncharacteristic compared to her usual play, Starr said the slow start was a side effect of the unusual start of the season and Clayton being a multisport athlete.

“We laugh about this, but Sydney is a soccer player,” Starr said. “A tremendous athlete, but the preseason is really what gets her ready to play. While most of our kids are playing year around with AAU, she doesn’t, because she’s got soccer. What we’ve seen is that she started the season a little bit slow, but in the last three or four games, she’s become the Sydney of old.”

Clayton and Hodges connected to get penetration in the paint and drove the bulk of the Chiefs’ offense.

Hodges had 24 points and 5 assists. Clayton had 19 points and 15 rebounds.

The two have been steady figures for Monacan, but with only two remaining for last year’s top seven and limited time to prepare for the season, Starr said he anticipated growing pains this season.

One young player stepping up has been freshman guard Amirah Washington. While she has the ability to put up points, it’s her sense on defense that earned her a starting spot for the Chiefs.