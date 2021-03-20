No. 10 Manchester scores three defensive touchdowns to roll past Midlothian

“It’s a cliché, but defense wins championships. If the offense is taking a while to get going but you have a defense that can put up 21 points, I’ll take that any week,” Hall said.

The first offensive series to result in a score didn’t come until the end of the second quarter, when a trick play saw Manchester running back Ramon Brown throwing a quick pass to Jackson Martel.

Brown, a four-star recruit with 22 Division I offers, powered his team’s offense alongside quarterback Cody Shelton, and finished with 65 all-purpose yards with 14 carries and a reception.

The junior is still settling into the team after transferring from L.C. Bird, but Hall said that it’ll be interesting to see how his offense fits together once everyone has settled in.

“He’s learning his way in a new system, but he’s doing things that help us even when the ball isn’t in his hands. He’s blocking, he’s on special teams, he’s even playing some defense, which he doesn’t usually do,” Hall said.

Midlothian’s strongest quarter was the third.

Meads completed a 40-yard pass to Conor Harrington to get the Trojans on the board — but freshman WR Eric Smith maintained Manchester’s lead with a 90-yard kickoff return.