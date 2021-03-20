No. 10 Manchester scores three defensive touchdowns to roll past Midlothian

Three defensive scores for No. 10 Manchester set the team up for a 42-14 win over Midlothian, an important victory to keep the team in playoff contention.
Friday night was the Trojans' first loss of the season (3-1), while keeping the Lancers (3-1) in playoff position during a tight regular season with little room for error.
“It meant a lot to our program,” said Manchester head coach Tom Hall. “Midlothian had a lot of momentum coming in, and our team is a young team. I’m not using that as an excuse, but we had to find our way and find our identity, and the kids have really rallied around each other in these last few weeks.”
Offensively, the two teams were well-matched. Midlothian even outpaced Manchester 264-260 in total yards, with sophomore quarterback Cooper Meads completing 12 passes on 30 attempts for 171 yards.
But the Trojans’ reliance on passing also opened the window for the Lancers to capitalize on errors.
Midlothian was lined up at its 15-yard line when Meads threw his first interception of the game, and Manchester wide receiver/linebacker Brenden Shelton made a quick sprint to the end zone for the game’s first touchdown.
Less than a minute later, history repeated itself with a second Shelton pick, bumping the Lancers’ lead up to 14-0.
“It’s a cliché, but defense wins championships. If the offense is taking a while to get going but you have a defense that can put up 21 points, I’ll take that any week,” Hall said.
The first offensive series to result in a score didn’t come until the end of the second quarter, when a trick play saw Manchester running back Ramon Brown throwing a quick pass to Jackson Martel.
Brown, a four-star recruit with 22 Division I offers, powered his team’s offense alongside quarterback Cody Shelton, and finished with 65 all-purpose yards with 14 carries and a reception.
The junior is still settling into the team after transferring from L.C. Bird, but Hall said that it’ll be interesting to see how his offense fits together once everyone has settled in.
“He’s learning his way in a new system, but he’s doing things that help us even when the ball isn’t in his hands. He’s blocking, he’s on special teams, he’s even playing some defense, which he doesn’t usually do,” Hall said.
Midlothian’s strongest quarter was the third.
Meads completed a 40-yard pass to Conor Harrington to get the Trojans on the board — but freshman WR Eric Smith maintained Manchester’s lead with a 90-yard kickoff return.
The teams exchanged another set of scores, but Midlothian was unable to put together a comeback, and the Manchester defense completed its trifecta of touchdowns with a fumble recovery by Jackson Queen.
While not without their mistakes, Hall said that seeing a young team come together — none of its scorers were seniors — made him excited for the future.
“The future is very bright, but we want the future to be now. We’re not very patient,” Hall said. “But I’m really pleased to be able to come in and put up 42 points up against an undefeated team.”
Manchester 14 7 7 14 — 42
Monacan 0 0 14 0 — 14
Man — B. Shelton INT return (Endries kick)
Man — B. Shelton INT return (Endries kick)
Man — Martel 6 pass from Brown (Endries kick)
Mid — Harrington 40 pass from Meads (Lawton kick)
Man — Smith 90 kickoff return (Endries kick)
Mid — Rembert 15 run (Lawton kick)
Man — Brown 6 run (Endries kick)
Man — Queen 38 fumble recovery (Endries kick)
Rushing
Man — Cody Shelton 11-65; Xzavier Allen 9-59; Ramon Brown 14-42; Donovan Spurlock 1-7
Mid — Jalen Rembert 20-79 yards; Maxx Lawton 1-16; Cooper Meads 3-2; Conor Harrington 3- -4
Passing
Man — Cody Shelton 6-18-81-0; Ramon Brown 1-1-6-0
Mid — Cooper Meads 12-30-171-4
Receiving
Man — Brendon Shelton 3-68; Ramon Brown 1-17; Jackson Martel 2-6; Eric Smith 1- -1
Mid — Conor Harrington 4-64; Braeden Lee 3-59; Jovontae Smith 2-40; Colin Seiler 1-6; Jalen Rembert 1-2 yards; Zach Phillips 1-0