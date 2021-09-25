No. 10 Matoaca knocks off No. 3 Thomas Dale

Minter threw two interceptions while going 9 of 16 for 86 yards. The Knights also handed Matoaca two fumbles.

Tucker said that, while he was proud of the players who stepped up Friday night, he could see that his team was rusty and not as engaged physically.

“I thought the X’s and O’s we’d be fine on,” Tucker said. “It was the physical part — are we going to turn the ball over, are we going to be secure — that we didn’t do that tonight. When you have four turnovers it’s hard to beat anybody, and tonight that showed.”

The Knights should return more players from protocol ahead of its away game against Prince George on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will host No. 4 Dinwiddie, another program getting back into the swing of the season following COVID issues.

“This win should make us hungry,” Parker said. “It should keep us hungry, keep us fighting, keep us looking on to the next game. We don’t take anything for granted. It’s hard to win high school football games, especially against really good teams.”

Matoaca 14 0 0 7 — 21

Thomas Dale 7 0 0 7 — 14

TD — Branch 4 run (Rios kick)