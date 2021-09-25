No. 10 Matoaca upsets No. 3 Thomas Dale, 21-14

Matoaca picked up a key Central District win against Chesterfield County rival Thomas Dale on Friday night, grabbing an early lead that set the tone for a 21-14 victory.

In a game made up of sprints and full stops, both teams’ defenses stood out — and it’s an experience Warriors coach Jay Parker hopes his team will build on.

“Our defense grew up today,” Parker said. "It wasn’t the cleanest game for us, and obviously we’re going to keep working and keep working, but at the end of the day, a win is a win, especially against a top ranked team in the region.”

The Knights (2-1) opened the scoring, with a 55-yard carry from sophomore quarterback Ethan Minter setting up running back Jordan Branch up for an easy jog into the end zone.

But when the kickoff landed in the arms of Warrior wide receiver Riley Simmons, the home team was unable to keep him from making the 80-yard dash to even the score.

Then, to end the first period, Quentin Johnson maneuvered for another long run to give Matoaca (4-0) a lead that would hold for most of the game.

Johnson’s 132 yards in 20 carries stood out in a defensively smothering game. He, along with teammate Cameron Johnson, have driven their team’s running game this season.