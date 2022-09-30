🏈 No. 2 Varina finds ways to win in road victory over tough, determined No. 8 Hanover

Myles Derricott’s smile spoke volumes.

Moments earlier on this cool, breezy Thursday evening, Varina’s 6-3, 165-pound senior quarterback had put the finishing touches on the visiting Blue Devils’ 21-12 triumph over Hanover, and after 48 minutes that proved more dramatic and tension-filled than predictions might suggest, the time had arrived to breathe a sigh of relief and savor his and his guys’ success.

“Our skill players are really good,” said Derricott, who accounted for 230 of his squad’s 257 yards. “Our game plan was to manage them, get the ball in their hands, and let them make plays.”

Derricott completed 13 of 17 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown. He rushed 17 times, sometimes by design, sometimes under great duress, for 80 more and one score.

“The coaches say I have really good legs and need to use them more,” he said. “The Hanover defense was really scattered to our wide receivers, so when I saw a hole open up, I just ran with it.

He connected with four different receivers, mostly on passes to the flats and across the middle.

“They used a lot of cover four,” Derricott explained, “so we knew we had to take more of the short routes. Then they put their linebackers out there touching our receivers, so we had to make them respect our running just as much as our passing.”

Reigning Class 4 champs Varina, 5-0 and No. 2 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, scored on its initial possession when Eric Smith ended a seven-play, 33-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run and Vy’sean Royster kicked the first of his three extra points.

Early in the second quarter, Hanover's Peyton Seelmann blocked a Varina punt, recovered on the Blue Devils’ 14, then scored five plays later on a 1-yard run.

John Hoehl recovered the ensuing onside kick for the tenacious, never-give-in Hawks (4-1, No. 8 in the T-D Top 10), but the Blue Devils held fast, forced a punt, then traveled 82 yards in seven plays, the last a 25-yard Derricott-to-Smith connection to take a 14-6 lead into the break.

“I knew when Sam Rogers got the Hanover job, people would respect them,” said Varina coach Marcus Lewis of the Hawks. “He played that way (meaning tough and determined). His kids play the same. I expected it. Our kids got a dose of who he was and how his teams represent him.”

Grady Fahed’s fumble recovery early in the third quarter ended a Varina threat on the Hanover 10. After an exchange of three-and-outs, the Hawks launched a methodical 18-play, 76-yard drive that ended with a 15-yard roll right, throw-back-left, catch-them-by-surprise Cole Elrod-to-Seelmann TD pass that cut the Hawks’ deficit to 14-12 with 8:20 to go.

“They played tough,” Lewis said of the home team. “They got the ball in great situations. They got momentum on the onside kickoff. When we come into somebody’s home and they get the momentum, we have to find ways to get the W.”

Varina did, of course. Derricott engineered one last series, 64 yards in 12 plays, the last his 1-yard run through a gaping hole on the left side 2:43 from the end.

The Blue Devils, which had allowed just 10 points in their first four games, limited the inspired Hawks to 186 yards (106 passing, 80 rushing) and eight first downs on 55 plays.

“We respected them,” said D-lineman Marquis Vincent, a 6-1, 260-pound senior. “They have a fast, mobile quarterback (Beau Sahnow). Our job was to slow him down. They have a heck of an offensive line. Just beat them up front and get to the backfield as fast as we can.

“I believe in our guys. We believe in each other.”

Varina 7 7 0 7 -- 21

Hanover 0 6 0 6 -- 12

Var – E. Smith 1 run (Royster kick)

Han – Seelmann 1 run (run failed)

Var – E. Smith 25 pass from Derricott (Royster kick)

Han – Seelmann 15 pass from Elrod (run failed)

Var – Derricott 1 run (Royster kick)

RUSHING

Var – Derricott 17 carries, 80 yards, T. Brown 5-14, N. Smith 3-11, E Smith 2-2.

Han –Sahnow 12-53, Seelmann 16-42, Elrod 8-10, Madden 1-1.

PASSING

Var – Derricott 13 completions, 17 attempts, 0 interceptions, 150 yards.

Han – Elrod 5-8-0-46, Sahnow 4-10-0-34.

RECEIVING

Var – Edwards 5 receptions, 52 yards, E. Smith 3-45, E. Brown 3-33, Keys 2-20.