No. 3 Dinwiddie rides Brenton Hilton's passing and its defense in victory over No. 5 Matoaca

Whether it’s during practice or after, Dinwiddie High quarterback Brenton Hilton figures he throws more than 100 passes every day.

“Got to,” he said. “Got to work on the craft.”

The senior left-hander can make difficult throws across his body while rolling to his right, zip a throw down the middle after a read option, or deliver a long throw to the sideline.

He checked just about every category on Friday, passing for 271 yards and two touchdowns and running for two scores as Dinwiddie, No. 3 in The Times-Dispatch rankings, beat No. 5 Matoaca 35-14 at Matoaca in a showdown of teams vying for top seeds in the Class 4, Region B playoffs.

“We work on those throws all the time,” said tight end/linebacker Zachary Weaver, who hauled in one of the TD passes and was a presence defensively. “It’s just in his blood. He practices it.

“He puts in more work than anybody else, I promise you that.”

Hilton only threw 18 passes Friday, completing 11 in work made more important by the absence of running back Harry Dalton (stress fracture in his foot). Hilton had chunks of 42, 39, 64, 30 and 44 yards that were daggers as Matoaca (4-1) tried to grab momentum in a game that was 21-14 going into the fourth quarter.