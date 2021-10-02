No. 3 Dinwiddie rides Brenton Hilton's passing and its defense in victory over No. 5 Matoaca

Whether it’s during practice or after, Dinwiddie High quarterback Brenton Hilton figures he throws more than 100 passes every day.
“Got to,” he said. “Got to work on the craft.”
The senior left-hander can make difficult throws across his body while rolling to his right, zip a throw down the middle after a read option, or deliver a long throw to the sideline.
He checked just about every category on Friday, passing for 271 yards and two touchdowns and running for two scores as Dinwiddie, No. 3 in The Times-Dispatch rankings, beat No. 5 Matoaca 35-14 at Matoaca in a showdown of teams vying for top seeds in the Class 4, Region B playoffs.
“We work on those throws all the time,” said tight end/linebacker Zachary Weaver, who hauled in one of the TD passes and was a presence defensively. “It’s just in his blood. He practices it.
“He puts in more work than anybody else, I promise you that.”
Hilton only threw 18 passes Friday, completing 11 in work made more important by the absence of running back Harry Dalton (stress fracture in his foot). Hilton had chunks of 42, 39, 64, 30 and 44 yards that were daggers as Matoaca (4-1) tried to grab momentum in a game that was 21-14 going into the fourth quarter.
Tied at 7 in the second quarter, the Generals (3-0) stopped the Warriors inches short on fourth-and-1 at the Dinwiddie 36. On the next play Hilton rolled to his right and threw back to his left, dropping a 64-yard TD bomb into the hands of Kelmari Brown that made it 14-7.
“It was a big change,” Weaver said. “You make plays like that, our morale goes up, crowd goes up, teammates … get up.”
On the Generals’ first possession of the third quarter, Hilton rolled right again, this time placing a pass over a defender to Weaver for a 30-yard TD that padded Dinwiddie’s lead to 21-7.
Matoaca responded with a 75-yard drive capped by Quentin Johnson’s 1-yard run. But Hilton connected with Christian Drumgoole (four catches, 98 yards, interception) for just enough to get a first down on third-and-4. Two plays later, a 44-yard pass to Michael Rhodes set up Hilton’s 3-yard TD with 5:17 left in the game.
The Generals scored again on Raphael Tucker’s 20-yard run with 1:53 left.
That Hilton, a dual threat at 6-foot, 180 pounds, has no college offers makes Dinwiddie coach Billy Mills shake his head. Hilton said he has had interest from VMI and Virginia Union.
“He’s a winner,” Mills said. “The guy has played in a bunch of big games in three years. He does all the things you want a quarterback to do. He makes all the reads. I told him just to keep the faith, keep praying. I said, ‘You’ll end up where you’re supposed to.’”
Dinwiddie ended up defensively with two interceptions and for the most part was able to keep Matoaca’s big back attack – Q. Johnson and Cameron Johnson -- from inflicting major damage.
Q. Johnson, who’s 6-1, 200 pounds, battered and shifted his way to 150 yards and two TDs on 23 carries. C. Johnson, who’s 6-0, 210 pounds, had 24 yards on six carries.
Weaver, a 6-3 230-pounder who took over at middle linebacker a few weeks ago, and 5-10, 180-pound noseguard Kahlial Parham were consistently part of groups of tacklers.
The win gave Dinwiddie tenuous separation from the crowded group in Region 4B, which has 17 schools and only eight advancing to the playoffs. Four teams went into this weekend’s games unbeaten. Seven others had one loss.
“Anybody with one loss is kind of playing behind a little bit,” Mills said. “We didn’t want to be in that situation. That’s going to be the case all year. We’d really like to … have home-field advantage [in the playoffs].”
Dinwiddie 7 7 7 14 -- 35
Matoaca 7 0 7 0 -- 14
Mat – Q. Johnson 25 run (Gates kick)
Din – Hilton 1 run (Bell kick)
Din – Brown 64 pass from Hilton (Bell kick)
Din – Weaver 30 pass from Hilton (Bell kick)
Mat – Q. Johnson 1 run (Gates kick)
Din – Hilton 3 run (Bell kick)
Din – Tucker 20 run (Bell kick)
RUSHING
Din – Tucker 16-59, Hilton 9-24, Brown 1-9; Mat –Q. Johnson 23-150, C. Johnson 6-24, King 2-21, Field 8-8, Justus 1- minus-2
PASSING
Din – Hilton 11-18-271-2-0; Mat –Field 10-16-58-0-2, Justus 3-6-57-0-0
RECEIVING
Din – Drumgoole 4-98, Brown 3-73, Weaver 2-48, Rhodes 1-44, Campbell 1-8; Mat – Yates 6-63, King 5-32, Lewis 1-18, Hall 1-2
