No. 3 Manchester starts fast, wins big in girls basketball clash with No. 1 James River

Strike fast. Strike often. Strike relentlessly.

That was Manchester’s mission entering its circle-this-date-on-your-calendar matchup with fellow Central Region power James River Thursday night.

Mission accomplished.

Using a passionately-played 1-3-1 press that morphed into a variety of looks in the frontcourt, and relying on an offensive attack featuring quick ball movement, strong inside play, and behind-the-arc accuracy, the Lancers, No. 3 in The Times-Dispatch Top 10, jumped to a 20-7 first quarter lead en route to a 64-49 victory over the No. 1 Rapids in the Chuck Collins Gymnasium.

“We’re a pretty good defensive team,” said Manchester coach Rasheed Wright. “We keep other teams off balance so they can’t get into a rhythm.

“Mia Woolfolk is a problem. She’s someone other teams have to game plan for. When we’re playing smart and playing to our strengths, it helps us get a lead at the beginning of games.”

Woolfolk, a 6-foot-2 junior averaging 18 points and 11 rebounds per game, was a force in the paint both on offense (15 points, 13 boards) and defense (altering and blocking shots and generally making ventures inside hazardous).

She scored eight of her points in the first period by establishing position inside and receiving well-delivered offerings from the perimeter, then using her footwork and dexterity to move aggressively to the hoop.

“Shout out to my guards, especially my point guard Leah (Hampton) and Ari(anna) Payne, just making great passes into the post,” Woolfolk said. “Then, wait ‘til I get set so I don’t get any offensive charges.

“They were set up behind me and made me fight around. Once I got around, it was a double team every time.”

When the Rapids successfully collapsed on Woolfolk, she alertly and adroitly returned the ball to the perimeter, allowing the guards to create.

“Of course,” Woolfolk said. “Always share the ball. There’s no need to be a ball hog. I know my teammates are going to perform.”

They did, with aplomb.

Using the looks created when the Rapids, who played mostly man-to-man, had to focus on Woolfolk and defend the perimeter at the same time, the Lancers hit 10 3-pointers: three each by Hampton and Payne, two by Rayne Wright (19 points), and one apiece by Olivia Wright and KK Edwards.

They led 36-19 at the half and 52-35 after three quarters, then increased their advantage to 58-38 midway through the final quarter.

Try as they might, the Rapids (19-for-49 shooting, 14 turnovers) never threatened – credit the Lancers’ pressure – although Lanie Grant, a 5-9 sophomore, 2022 All-Metro player of the year, and North Carolina commit, drained seven 3-pointers and finished with 30 points despite constant defensive attention.

“It’s the same defense I played in college,” said Wright of the 1-3-1 press he learned at Old Dominion. “I think that gives most teams trouble. At least, it makes them think about where they want to put the ball. We have a lot of long, athletic players who can get steals. Our girls are really smart at understanding the rotations. It plays to our strengths.”

With Hampton directing the offensive show, the Lancers connected on 24-of-51 shots (including 8-of-16 as they pulled away early), managed a slim (34-30) rebounding edge, surrendered only six turnovers, and dealt out 16 team assists.

“I know he (Wright) trusts me to run the team and have a presence on the floor,” said Hampton, a 5-4 junior who chipped in 11 points. “We’ve always just had some fire when we’ve played James River. We played as a team today.”

Manchester…………………20 16 16 12 -- 64

James River…………………7 12 16 14 -- 49

Manchester (8-2) – O. Wright 7, Weaver 0, Thompson 0, Edwards 3, Hampton 11, R. Wright 19, Payne 9, Shavers 0, Woolfolk 15. Totals: 23 8-12 64

James River (9-2) –Flournoy 6, Scholtz 2, Bigger 0, J. Whirley 0, Grant 30, Jackson 11, A. Whirley 0. Totals: 19 4-6 49.