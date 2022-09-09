No. 3 Thomas Dale races by No. 5 Hermitage behind big plays from Tyree, Rose, Seaborne

Nick Tyree was a blur.

Ethan Minter was cerebral through the air and on the ground.

Brandon Rose was a load to bring down, and their Thomas Dale outfit looked every bit the No. 3-ranked team in the land Thursday in a decisive 42-21 win at No. 5 Hermitage's historic Chester E. Fritz Stadium.

"When you've got a quarterback with three years of varsity experience, it makes our job easy," Tucker said of his veteran, senior lefty signal caller, who finished an efficient 8 of 10 for 260 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and added four carries for 23 yards and a TD.

"That line up front really won in the trenches for us, allowed Brandon (Rose) to have another big night. Brandon's the man, he's carrying us right now. And Ethan, we're just telling him to stay patient and find your seams when you've got them on some of those (run-pass options). And you've got guys like Jacob (Seaborne) and Nick (Tyree) who can break things open with world-class speed."

A few hundred maroon-and-grey or blue-and-red-clad fans filled the tall, vertical concrete tiers of the old stadium, built in 1982, on a crisp night that felt the beginning of football season in earnest as the NFL kicked off during the contest between the Knights (2-0) and Panthers (2-1).

Rose followed up his record-breaking Week 1 performance with 143 yards and three TDs on 18 carries, giving him nine scores on the season through just two games. Tyree and Seaborne were electric with the ball in their hands.

The younger brother of former Dale star and current Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree, Nick made it evident that track-star speed runs in the family. He found himself wide open in the middle of the field on a crossing route on the third play from scrimmage, and took a quick-strike pass from Minter 69 yards untouched to the house.

That big play established the theme of the night for Dale. Seaborne took a similar pass 78 yards to the end zone early in the second quarter to make it 14-0.

Minter said Tyree is "the fastest guy on the field at all times, he's going to make everyone miss." The QB-WR duo have known one another since childhood, and "it's just been years and years of me throwing to him," Minter said.

Hermitage talisman, reigning Region 5C offensive player of the year and Appalachian State recruit Jeremiah Coney carried in from 5 yards out to make it 14-7 with 5 minutes to go in the second.

The rugged back sought out contact all night, running with his patented physicality to the tune of 185 yards and two scores on 31 carries, even showing standout sportsmanship on multiple occasions by helping up and laughing with Dale defenders after going to ground.

Panthers QB Karon Burton was electric at times, including a 33-yard TD run where he evaded most of the Dale defense on his way to the end zone to make it 21-14 early in the third quarter. Burton carried 15 times for 68 yards, and completed 13 of 26 passes for 116 yards and an interception. Breon Gunnell proved an effective possession target, he caught seven balls for 55 yards.

But, though Hermitage moved the ball and accumulated 257 yards on the ground and 116 through the air, it couldn't match Dale's explosiveness. Knights standout DB Stephon Hicks helped in that effort, he was all over the field locking down the back end to limit the Panthers' big play ability and had a key interception to end a promising first-quarter Hermitage drive.

Rose burst through a hole 86 yards to pay dirt shortly after Coney's first score. And after Burton's TD, which gave the Panthers supporters and band life, Tyree quickly quelled the momentum when he showed off his wheels on a 61-yard scamper to the Hermitage 7, setting up Rose's second TD of the night to make it 28-14 with 5 minutes to go in the third.

"We told our kids, we've got to answer these guys, we can't lay down," Tucker said of the message to his Knights after the Panthers twice made it a one-score game.

"(Hermitage) is a great football team that's going to be playing late into November. This is something we've trained for all offseason, to finish games."

Rose and Minter added TD runs as Dale pulled away in the second half, and Coney carried in from 2 out in the fourth quarter for the final margin when the outcome was already decided.

------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Dale 7 14 14 7 - 42

Hermitage 0 7 7 7 - 21

TD - Tyree 69 pass from Minter (Ibdah kick)

TD - Seaborne 78 pass from Minter (Ibdah kick)

Herm - Coney 5 run (Megenity kick)

TD - Rose 86 run (Ibdah kick)

Herm - Burton 33 run (Megenity kick)

TD - Rose 1 run (Ibdah kick)

TD - Rose 1 run (Ibdah kick)

TD - Minter 16 run (Ibdah kick)

Herm - Coney 2 run (Megenity kick)

RUSHING

TD - Rose 18-143, Hines 3-7, Minter 4-23, Tyree 1-25; Herm - Coney 31-185, Burton 15-68, Richardson 2-4.

PASSING

TD - Minter 8-10-260-2-0; Herm - Burton 13-26-116-0-1.

RECEIVING

TD - Tyree 3-143, Woods 2-17, Seaborne 2-93, Earls 1-7; Herm - Gunnell 7-55, Coney 2-36, Rivers 1-3, Lewis 3-22.