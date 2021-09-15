No. 3 Thomas Dale still sidelined; Midlothian - L.C. Bird postponed, then back on

No. 3 Thomas Dale (2-0) will not play for the second consecutive week after cancelling this Friday's game against Meadowbrook (0-2).

The Knights have not played since a 26-7 win over L.C. Bird (0-3) Sept 2. Their game originally scheduled for last week against No. 5 Hermitage (1-0) was postponed, and no makeup date has been announced.

Originally scheduled for Friday, this week's game between Midlothian (2-0) and Bird was postponed, the Trojans announced Wednesday afternoon. Bird then scheduled a game with Meadowbrook for Friday to replace the void in both teams' schedules. But later Wednesday evening, that game was called off and the Bird - Midlothian game is back on as originally scheduled, said Skyhawks AD Greg Aiken.