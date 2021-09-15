 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 3 Thomas Dale still sidelined; Midlothian - L.C. Bird postponed, then back on
0 Comments

No. 3 Thomas Dale still sidelined; Midlothian - L.C. Bird postponed, then back on

  • 0

No. 3 Thomas Dale (2-0) will not play for the second consecutive week after cancelling this Friday's game against Meadowbrook (0-2).

The Knights have not played since a 26-7 win over L.C. Bird (0-3) Sept 2. Their game originally scheduled for last week against No. 5 Hermitage (1-0) was postponed, and no makeup date has been announced. 

Originally scheduled for Friday, this week's game between Midlothian (2-0) and Bird was postponed, the Trojans announced Wednesday afternoon. Bird then scheduled a game with Meadowbrook for Friday to replace the void in both teams' schedules. But later Wednesday evening, that game was called off and the Bird - Midlothian game is back on as originally scheduled, said Skyhawks AD Greg Aiken. 

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AL Wild Card Race

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News