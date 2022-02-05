No. 4 Steward holds fast to beat No. 5 Benedictine

With tension palpable in the Steward School gym Saturday night and dueling student sections creating a mind-numbing din that echoed off the cinder block walls, there was calm.
With action moving at breakneck speed and every pass, shot, and rebound contested, there was poise.
With the Spartans’ once comfortable double-digit lead over Benedictine dwindling to a tenuous four with 3 minutes remaining, there was no panic, only peace.
Amidst the fire, you see, there was only ice.
“There wasn’t any doubt from anybody on my team,” said Cam Gregory, Steward’s 6-foot-5 senior point guard after the Spartans’ 50-43 victory. “We know what we’re capable of, even when shots aren’t falling. We lock in on the defensive end.
“We’ve been in atmospheres like this before. We play a lot of big teams. We knew it would be loud. This was nothing new to us.”
Gregory, a Saint Francis (Pa.) recruit, scored 7 of his game-high 23 points in the first 3:30 on a layup off a baseline drive, jumper from the foul line, and 3-pointer from atop the key as the home team took an 11-0 lead.
“Benedictine is definitely a good team,” Gregory said. “Coach [Kurt Kassab] always told us to stick to the game plan and we’ll be fine, no matter the runs or whatever.”
The runs would come, of course, but the Spartans held fast, even if the decibel level increased and the intensity reached fever-pitch.
“Our discipline on both sides of the ball was really evident,” Kassab said. “I felt like we controlled the entire pace of the game.
“Our job was to come out razor-focused and execute our game plan. Benedictine’s a very good team. I thought we did a very good job.”
The Cadets regained their bearings in the second quarter and went into halftime trailing 23-15. After a back-and-forth third quarter, the home team took a still-not-comfortable 35-25 lead into the fourth.
The Spartans, No. 4 in The Times-Dispatch Top 10, held a 40-30 advantage 5 minutes from the end when the No. 5 Cadets outscored them 10-4 to cut their deficit to 44-40 on Jaden Daughtry’s bucket from close range at 2:59.
“If we want to have the best outcome, we have to keep a positive mindset,” said Curtis Blair III, the Spartans’ 6-5 senior guard referencing his teammates’ approach to the late surge by the Cadets. “We’ve been preparing for games like this all season. When we’re in these moments, we just try to keep our calm and not get too ahead of ourselves.”
With the Cadets in a must-foul-and-hope-for-a-miss situation, the Spartans connected on just 6 of 12 from the free throw line in the final 1:15. Gregory hit 2 of 2 and Blair 3 of 4.
“We expected this [a down-to-the-wire finish] to happen,” Gregory said. “We go over this scenario all the time. We always stay locked in on defense, and we know the outcome will be positive.”
The locked-in-on-defense plan was a triangle-and-two focusing on the 6-5 Daughtry (17 points) and shooting guard Davin Cosby (9).
“We’d studied them pretty hard,” Kassab said. “We knew their strengths and weaknesses. We knew what offenses they were running. Just carrying out and making sure we were doing what were doing defensively.
“We knew what offenses we wanted to attack them with. Our kids did a really good job executing on both sides of the ball.”
Benedictine 4 11 10 18 — 43
Steward 11 12 12 15 — 50
Benedictine (15-4) — Cosby 9, Daughtry 17, Curry 4, Winstead 8, Toulson 5, Puccinelli 0.
Steward (22-1) — Gregory 23, Roberson 4, Barshow 3, Booker 0, Smith 6, Gray 2, Blair 12.