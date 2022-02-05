No. 4 Steward holds fast to beat No. 5 Benedictine

The runs would come, of course, but the Spartans held fast, even if the decibel level increased and the intensity reached fever-pitch.

“Our discipline on both sides of the ball was really evident,” Kassab said. “I felt like we controlled the entire pace of the game.

“Our job was to come out razor-focused and execute our game plan. Benedictine’s a very good team. I thought we did a very good job.”

The Cadets regained their bearings in the second quarter and went into halftime trailing 23-15. After a back-and-forth third quarter, the home team took a still-not-comfortable 35-25 lead into the fourth.

The Spartans, No. 4 in The Times-Dispatch Top 10, held a 40-30 advantage 5 minutes from the end when the No. 5 Cadets outscored them 10-4 to cut their deficit to 44-40 on Jaden Daughtry’s bucket from close range at 2:59.

“If we want to have the best outcome, we have to keep a positive mindset,” said Curtis Blair III, the Spartans’ 6-5 senior guard referencing his teammates’ approach to the late surge by the Cadets. “We’ve been preparing for games like this all season. When we’re in these moments, we just try to keep our calm and not get too ahead of ourselves.”