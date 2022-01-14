No. 5 Monacan muscles past No. 2 Saint Gertrude in intense tussle

“I expected them to falter a little bit, but they didn’t do that. They stayed with us punch-for-punch.”

During the first-period display of baseline-to-baseline shock and awe, the Chiefs, No. 5 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, forced 1-for-13 shooting and 10 turnovers, several of which resulted in close-range offensive opportunities.

“It was a matter of getting that jump,” Starr said, “but when we let them back in the second quarter, they believed that they could beat us.”

Erin Woodson (25 points) opened the second period with a layup, and over the next five minutes, the No. 2 Gators connected on 8-of-10 free throws and closed to 26-21 when Woodson drained a 3-pointer from the left wing 2:43 before halftime.

During that eight-minute stretch, they made better shot choices (4-for-9), cut down on turnovers (three), and went into the break trailing 32-24.

In the third period, the Chiefs hit 6-of-10 shots, outrebounded the Gators 10-5, forced nine turnovers, and took a still-not-comfortable 49-38 lead into the fourth.