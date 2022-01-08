No. 5 Varina, with its lineup still getting up to speed, presses by No. 7 Henrico

Derricott and Fisher have basketball bona fides, too, established at Patrick Henry and Benedictine, respectively, before joining Varina.

Off the bench early on, they’ve added talent and depth to a lineup that already has 6-foot-7 wing Alphonzo Billups, 6-5 wing Christian Carden, point guard K.J. Wyche and guard Zyir Baskerville, among others.

Wyche led the scoring Friday with 16 points. Derricott had 13 points and three steals. Fisher had 7 points. Billups, a top 100 recruit in the Class of 2022 who has signed with VCU, had some big dunks and finished with 14 points and five rebounds.

Henrico (7-2) got 17 points from Jaden Walker and 13 from P.J. Wyatt.

“That state championship pedigree, when you come straight off the [football] field, you’ve got that tenacity to want to win,” Varina coach Kenneth Randolph said. “It’s carried over. We’ve kind of been waiting on it. Not that we weren’t a pretty decent team without them, but now that energy of what it looks like to win at the top, they’ve brought it over for us.”

Neither team got in much practice this week because of weather. Varina hadn’t played since Dec. 23. That showed in a low-scoring first half (22-21 Blue Devils).