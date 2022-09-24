No. 7 Douglas Freeman overcomes Mills Godwin with big second half to remain unbeaten

Revenge, the adage goes, is sweet.

It’s also the easy way to explain the impetus behind Douglas Freeman’s 28-6 victory over Mills Godwin on Friday at William E. Long Stadium.

There’s more to the story than payback, though.

Oh, sure, somewhere in the back of the Mavericks’ collective minds no doubt was the unsweet memory of their 21-7 upset loss on the Eagles’ turf last September and the feeling that they wouldn’t let their Far West End, bragging-rights rivals thwart their undefeated season two years in a row.

But was it revenge that enabled coach George Bland’s guys to get their act together after halftime, extend their record to 5-0, validate their No. 7 ranking in The Times-Dispatch Top 10, and celebrate their well-earned triumph on this cool, clear, breezy night?

“No, it wasn’t revenge, because this is a new team for us,” Bland said. “More than anything, it was just our growth as a program to fight through that adversity we faced at halftime.

“Last year, we weren’t able to do that. This year, we’re becoming more mature and figuring out how to do it.”

The adversity which Bland referenced came in the form of a 77-yard fumble return for a touchdown by the Eagles’ Logan Rhoades as well as another fumble, recovered by Godwin’s Tucker Washburn, that ended a drive on the visitors’ 9-yard line just before the break.

The Mavericks owned the second half.

What changes did they make that enabled them to score three times in the third quarter while allowing Godwin (2-3) just 29 harmless yards on 12 snaps.

“Absolutely none,” Bland said. “We just stuck to our game plan and executed.”

And the game plan was … ?

“Run the ball and stop the pass,” Bland continued. “Control No. 6 [Nick Clark]. He’s one of the best players we’ve seen. He has big-play capability. We know our guys up front are big and strong. We have a multitude of guys who can run the ball hard. Just stay at ‘em and wear ‘em down.”

Quarterback Ryan Bland ended the Mavericks’ first two second-half drives with 1-yard runs. Kevin China scored their third TD on a 17-yard run two plays after Miggy Martin returned an interception 21 yards to the Eagles’ 26.

“In the first half, we were driving the whole time, but we were just hurting ourselves with turnovers and penalties,” said Alex Brann, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound senior tackle. “We went into halftime and said, ‘Hey, heads high.’ They haven’t done anything against us. Let’s go out, do what we do, run the ball, score touchdowns.”

Jefferson Meade’s interception in the end zone midway through the fourth quarter stopped a Godwin threat and set up a 13-play, 80-yard drive that ended when Martin scored on a 5-yard run at 3:25 of the fourth quarter and Ty Bowman drilled his fourth point-after.

The Mavericks amassed 309 yards of offense, 202 rushing and 107 passing. Using their base 4-2-5 defense with some well-conceived twists to negate Godwin’s strengths, they allowed 226 yards, including only 16 on the ground, intercepted four passes, and recorded three quarterback sacks.

“We knew we had to keep our composure and watch the screens and stop No. 6 [Clark),” said Jason Abbey, a 6-4, 230-pound senior defensive end and Virginia Tech commit. “We knew they couldn’t run on us.

“D-line, we knew they were going to throw it. We just applied the pressure. Make the quarterback throw the ball, and he threw picks. It’s always a good game when you win.”

Mills Godwin 0 6 0 0 — 6

Douglas Freeman 0 0 21 7 — 28

MG — Rhoades 77 fumble return (pass failed)

DF — Bland 1 run (Bowman kick)

DF — Bland 1 run (Bowman kick)

DF — China 17 run (Bowman kick)

DF — Martin 5 run (Bowman kick)

RUSHING

MG — Eakes 9-27, Roberts 2-10, Clark 2-3, Viener 6-minus 24; DF — Martin 18-76, Bland 16-62, China 8-53, Reece 8-11.

PASSING

MG — Viener 9-17-100-0-2, Roberts 7-11-110-0-2; DF — Bland 6-6-0-55, Reece 3-5-0-52.

RECEIVING