No. 7 Freeman puts run-oriented offense to the test against Hermitage

After losing to Highland Springs 36-0 in the region semifinals last year, Douglas Freeman football coach George Bland cemented a decision to become more run-oriented offensively.

While he was replacing a fair amount of starters, Bland knew he had talent and size with holdovers and players coming from the JV, plus he was breaking in two junior quarterbacks with running and passing ability.

“We’ve got to be able to run the ball if we want to have any opportunity to win ballgames in November and December [in the playoffs],” Bland said. “That was a real big focus in the weight room, getting bigger and stronger, and a lot of our offseason coaching development. We spent a lot of time just kind of analyzing what we did in the run game.”

No. 7 Freeman (6-0) is averaging 35.2 points and about 235 yards rushing and 115 passing this season as it heads into its first major test against Hermitage (4-3) on Friday. Last year it averaged 26.2 points and about 140 yards rushing and 185 passing.

The Mavericks have done it with a lot of new starters up front joining Alex Brann (6-foot-2, 265 pounds), who moved from center to tackle. Field Smith (6-1, 295), who started a few games last year, took over at center. The guards are Errick Britt (6-1, 255) and Lewis Beach (6-0, 235), who played quite a bit as a sophomore last season. The other tackle is Jonah Herbert (6-3, 270). Spencer Philips (6-2, 290) provides depth.

Bland said Freeman did not use a tight end last season. This season, he said he couldn’t justify seeing defensive ends Jason Abbey (6-4, 230) and Max Vest (6-4, 225) standing on the sideline when the Mavericks were on offense, so they use one at tight end on about 95% of their plays. Sometimes they use two. Abbey has committed to Virginia Tech on defense.

They also use sophomore linebacker Jefferson Meade (6-0, 215) as an H-back and fullback. Meade is getting plenty of recruiting interest. “Everybody who comes in the building wants to talk to him,” Bland said.

In the backfield, Freeman spreads the carries with Miguel Martin, Kevin China and quarterback Ryan Bland. The Mavericks can throw it with Bland and Jadyn Reece, with Jake Lohmann, P.J. Moore, Cole Chizuk and Roddrey McWilliams on the receiving end.

“I think up until this point I’ve been excited how we’ve kind of formed our identity as we kind of envisioned prior to the season,” Bland said. “For the most part, we’ve kind of done what we feel like we’re supposed to do.”