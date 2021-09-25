No. 9 Patrick Henry adds passing dimension in victory over Atlee

Patrick Henry High football coach Ken Wakefield thought his team was too one-dimensional in an overtime loss to Hermitage in the second game of the season.

So the Patriots went to work on adding a passing attack to the running game.

2D looked pretty good on Friday night.

With quarterback Jordan Allen completing 13 of 15 passes for 296 yards – 259 in the first half -- and two touchdowns, visiting Patrick Henry beat Atlee 35-3 in a game that will have a bearing on the playoff race in Class 4, Region B.

No. 9 Patrick Henry (3-1) had 277 yards rushing in the 27-26 loss to Hermitage, with freshman Dashawn Green going for 225 and three TDs on 30 carries. Allen was 3 of 10 passing for 57 yards.

“When I looked at it I thought we were a little bit one-dimensional, and we have a lot of guys who can hurt you,” Wakefield said. “… When they’ve got to defend the entire field and they’ve got to worry about four or five guys instead of one, it makes it more challenging.”

The Patriots weren’t able to finish some drives against Hermitage, Allen said, and needed to change something. With the work on the passing attack culminating, that wasn’t an issue against Atlee.