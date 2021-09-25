No. 9 Patrick Henry adds passing dimension in victory over Atlee

Patrick Henry High football coach Ken Wakefield thought his team was too one-dimensional in an overtime loss to Hermitage in the second game of the season.
So the Patriots went to work on adding a passing attack to the running game.
2D looked pretty good on Friday night.
With quarterback Jordan Allen completing 13 of 15 passes for 296 yards – 259 in the first half -- and two touchdowns, visiting Patrick Henry beat Atlee 35-3 in a game that will have a bearing on the playoff race in Class 4, Region B.
No. 9 Patrick Henry (3-1) had 277 yards rushing in the 27-26 loss to Hermitage, with freshman Dashawn Green going for 225 and three TDs on 30 carries. Allen was 3 of 10 passing for 57 yards.
“When I looked at it I thought we were a little bit one-dimensional, and we have a lot of guys who can hurt you,” Wakefield said. “… When they’ve got to defend the entire field and they’ve got to worry about four or five guys instead of one, it makes it more challenging.”
The Patriots weren’t able to finish some drives against Hermitage, Allen said, and needed to change something. With the work on the passing attack culminating, that wasn’t an issue against Atlee.
Patrick Henry scored on its four possessions in the first half. The Patriots ran the ball only five times, with Allen scoring on short runs on two of them.
The rest of the time the senior lefty was finding Jayden Mines (3 catches, 81 yards), Christian Berry (3-97), Camden Byrd (2-62), Gracyn Ross, John Kaczmarek and Green. Allen completed his first 10 passes. His 11th completion went to Byrd for a 25-yard touchdown as time expired in the half, giving PH a 28-0 lead.
He earlier had a 36-yard TD to Mines, a James Madison recruit who obviously likes the emphasis on throwing.
“Teams can’t pack the box on us anymore,” Mines said. “When teams come out stacking the box thinking we’re just going to ground and pound the whole game, and then you have mismatches on the outside with our athletes, it’s not going to work.”
Allen is a playmaker-type who Wakefield said has a really high football lQ. Friday, he threw from the pocket, or hit receivers after escaping pressure, or checked down for shorter throws.
“I’ve been playing quarterback for my whole life virtually,” said Allen, who noted his yardage total was by far a career high. “Today was a great expression of that. I think I’ve always had potential to do that. It just came out today, and I’m proud of that.”
Allen thought he was going to add an interception to his evening. Mines, though, got to it first and returned the pick 31 yards for a TD in the third quarter. That sparked some kidding afterward from Allen.
We got our seven, so that’s all I care about,” Allen said.
What the Patriots really care about is making the playoffs. Region 4B has 17 schools, including PH and Atlee, and only eight teams make the postseason.
The Patriots’ victory gave them a leg up on the Raiders (3-2), who got a 34-yard field goal from Zach Tschantre, with both teams still facing tough games.
Among Patrick Henry’s remaining games are Highland Springs, Hanover, Varina and Mechanicsville.
“Every game is so, so important,” Wakefield said.
Patrick Henry 6 22 7 0 -- 35
Atlee 0 0 0 3 -- 3
PH – Allen 3 run (kick failed)
PH – Allen 4 run (Ross pass from Allen)
PH -- Mines 36 pass from Allen (Crabbe kick)
PH – Byrd 25 pass from Allen (Crabbe kick)
PH – Mines 31 interception return (Crabbe kick)
Atl – FG 34 Tshcantre
RUSHING
PH – Williams 2-40, Green 7-8, Mines 1-7, Allen 8- minus-6; Atl – Green 12-28, Gilpin 4-23, Garr 9-17, Hollins 2- minus-15
PASSING
PH – Allen 13-15-296-2-0; Johnson 0-4-0-0-0; Atl – Hollins 11-22-102-0-2
RECEIVING
PH – Berry 3-97, Mines 3-81, Byrd 2-62, Green 3-34, Ross 1-15, Kaczmarek 1-7; Atl – Holmes 4-48, Oxford 1-19, Gilpin 2-16, Garr 1-6, Green 1-6, Sharp 1-5, Clark 1-2
