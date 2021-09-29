 Skip to main content
No. 9 St. Christopher's tops first VISAA ratings of season
No. 9 St. Christopher's tops first VISAA ratings of season

The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association released its first football ratings of the season Tuesday, and No. 9 St. Christopher’s (4-0) sits atop Division I with a 14.00 score.

Collegiate (3-1) came in tied for second with St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (3-1) at 9.5.

No. 10 Trinity Episcopal (3-2) is fourth at 8.6, and Benedictine (2-2) is tied for seventh at 6.00 with Fork Union Military Academy (1-1).

The Saints play at the Cadets in a classic Richmond rivalry Friday at 4 p.m.

