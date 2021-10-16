No. 9 Thomas Dale powers by No. 5 Hopewell with big night from Ethan Minter; two female kickers make extra points

Leinberger and his offensive line mates were too big and strong for the smaller Blue Devils. With the line doing "our thing," as Leinberger said, and quarterback Ethan Minter and the Knights’ other skill players doing theirs, No. 9 Dale piled up 312 yards rushing and 423 overall in a 39-21 victory over No. 5 Hopewell that featured a neat thing: two female kickers who are travel-team soccer teammates making extra points.

“It’s good for the sport of football to expose new athletes to this game. All of us coaches are looking for kickers. When McKenzie was in my class last year, with her work ethic, her hard work and determination, I asked her to come out for football this year and she said yes. She’s not our starting kicker, but when she gets her opportunity she comes in and makes extra points, just like the young lady from Hopewell did. Proud of both of those young ladies and glad to see both of them put points on the board.”