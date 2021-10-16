No. 9 Thomas Dale powers by No. 5 Hopewell with big night from Ethan Minter; two female kickers make extra points

Thomas Dale High center Tyler Leinberger stands about 6-foot-5 and weighs a little more than 300 pounds.
And that was part of a big problem for the Hopewell football team on Friday night.
Leinberger and his offensive line mates were too big and strong for the smaller Blue Devils. With the line doing "our thing," as Leinberger said, and quarterback Ethan Minter and the Knights’ other skill players doing theirs, No. 9 Dale piled up 312 yards rushing and 423 overall in a 39-21 victory over No. 5 Hopewell that featured a neat thing: two female kickers who are travel-team soccer teammates making extra points.
Dale’s McKenzie Scherra kicked Dale’s final point early in the fourth quarter. A little more than 4 minutes later, Hopewell’s Kylie Jackson booted through her team’s final point.
“That’s probably a first in the region, if not the state,” Dale coach Kevin Tucker said.
“It’s good for the sport of football to expose new athletes to this game. All of us coaches are looking for kickers. When McKenzie was in my class last year, with her work ethic, her hard work and determination, I asked her to come out for football this year and she said yes. She’s not our starting kicker, but when she gets her opportunity she comes in and makes extra points, just like the young lady from Hopewell did. Proud of both of those young ladies and glad to see both of them put points on the board.”
For a team that has been through some emotional weeks recently -- Minter’s father, Tony, died last week – Tucker said the Knights (6-1) put together their most complete game offensively, save for a fumble in the fourth quarter.
They scored on their first four possessions.
“Our line was very impressive,” Tucker said.
Along with Leinberger, a senior who has committed to East Carolina, Dale deploys sophomore Aiden Jones (6-2, 291), senior Raymond Jones (6-1, 276), junior Chase Aslett (6-2, 254) and freshman Yinka Lawal (6-0, 245). When Aslett left the game with a knee injury, in came junior Jordan Batts (6-2, 276).
Hopewell, which plays a lot of underclassmen, has only six players on its roster listed at 250 pounds or more.
“We’ve been pushing each other,” Leinberger said. “We did our thing. We did what we’re supposed to. We obviously have things to work on. … We’ve just got to have a good week of practice, keep getting better as a line and as a whole team.”
Tucker called Minter’s performance “phenomenal.” The 6-2, 180-pound sophomore ran for 172 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries and was 11 of 14 passing for 111 yards and another TD.
Minter made some deft throws as he was about to be tackled or being tackled. He also showed elusiveness and speed, ripping off a 74-yard TD run. He had 161 yards rushing at halftime.
“He was as on tonight as he’s been all year,” Tucker said. “He’s had a lot going on in his personal life with his dad being sick and then passing away. Tonight I think he came out and played inspirational football.”
Jordan Branch, a 211-pound senior, had 90 yards and a TD rushing for the Knights.
On the defensive side, Maddax Lee had 12 tackles and forced a fumble, and Brandan Cammarasana had 10 tackles and kept pressure on Hopewell quarterback Mason Cumbie. Cammarasana had two sacks.
Cumbie was 17 of 32 passing for 180 yards with three TDs – including a pair of 19-yard passes to Jamarion Chavis -- and an interception.
The loss dropped the Blue Devils to 3-3, although one of those losses may be up for review. Hopewell coach Ricky Irby said the Blue Devils are contesting a forfeit against Petersburg. That game originally was scheduled for Sept. 24 but was postponed because of COVID issues within Hopewell’s program.
Hopewell 0 14 0 7 -- 21
Thomas Dale 12 14 6 7 -- 39
TD – Minter 1 run (kick failed)
TD – Rose 1 run (pass failed)
Hope – Chavis 19 pass from Cumbie (Cumbie kick)
TD – Minter 7 run (kick failed)
TD – Minter 74 run (Hicks pass from Minter)
Hope – Chavis 19 pass from Cumbie (Cumbie kick)
TD – Branch 7 run (pass failed)
TD – Lyons 19 pass from Minter (Scherra kick)
Hope – Hicks 7 pass from Cumbie (Jackson kick)
RUSHING
Hope – Venning 2-26, Henderson 8-15, Scott 1-3, Cumbie 12-1, McDaniels 1- minus-2; TD – Minter 14-172, Branch 15-90, Rose 12-34, Woods 1-17, Lee 1-6, Tyree 4- minus-7
PASSING
Hope – Cumbie 17-32-180-3-1; TD – Minter 11-14-111-1-0
RECEIVING
Hope – Thomas 4-66, Chavis 2-38, Henderson 2-31, Hicks 4-28, Cheatham 1-12, Brown 3-8, Venning 1- minus-3; TD -- Woods 2-42, Tyree 2-32, Rose 2-16, Turner 4-12, Lyons 1-9
