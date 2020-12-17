Number of VHSL schools not playing winter sports grows to 40, including Petersburg

With the Petersburg school board deciding Wednesday night to cancel winter sports, the number of Virginia High School League members that won’t be playing grew to 40, according to a list on the league’s website that was updated Thursday.

That’s out of 318 members around the state, or about 12.6%.

Another 113 schools (35.5%) in 42 divisions have delayed participating in the winter season because of coronavirus concerns.

Boys and girls basketball teams can begin playing VHSL games on Monday, but many school systems have opted to wait until January. That includes Chesterfield, Hanover and Colonial Heights.

Schools in Henrico County and City of Richmond previously announced their teams would not play winter sports.

The delayed starts will leave basketball teams with a short window to get in the 14 regular-season games allowed this season by the VHSL. Teams that begin games the first week of January will have five weeks; region playoff start on Feb. 8.