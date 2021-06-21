“Off” night as Monacan girls soccer drops state semifinals against Menchville, 3-1

While Monacan found its way onto the scoreboard first, three unanswered goals from Menchville in the second half sent the visiting team home with a 3-1 victory and bid in the Class 4 state championship match Wednesday.
The Monarchs entered Monday night’s match undefeated (13-0-1), but Chiefs head coach Brian Yazinski said that his team failed to find its rhythm, and that allowed the Region A champions out of Newport News to pull ahead.
“We were just off all night,” Yazinski said. “… We just didn’t bring it tonight. I don’t know what it was, but it wasn’t there for us.”
Monacan (9-4) had the greater pressure and possession through the first half, with its top two threats Sydney Clayton and Olivia Woodson testing the Menchville defense early.
Fast footwork left Woodson uncovered late in the first and in position for a quality shot, but a moment’s hesitation allowed a defender to close in on her — then knock her to the ground to hand the Chiefs a penalty kick.
Elizabeth Drauszewski’s shot went off the left post, but Clayton cleaned up the rebound, sliding a clean shot into the far corner in the final minutes of the first half.
But being down at halftime didn’t deter the Monarchs, who began to find their way as play restarted.
Sydney Robertson, a 34-goal scorer for Menchville, forced Chiefs goalie Grady Smith to make a jumping save early in the second half. When teammate Madisyn Strange got a wide-open opportunity moments later, she sent the ball home.
Woodson collected a handful of solid attempts, including one that banged off the crossbar, but the Chiefs couldn’t regain the advantage.
Instead, Megan Wilson tipped in another score for Menchville through traffic in front of the Monacan goal. Strange drove the tally up to three off a corner before the midway point of the half.
“[Menchville] has two really good forwards up top, and we knew that,” Yazinski said. “They finished when they got their opportunities. We weren’t even close to our game tonight, and it showed.”
The Chiefs lost a major piece of their arsenal when Woodson’s hamstring forced her off the field with 15 minutes left on the clock.
“She can change the game in a second, and she almost did tonight with that one off the crossbar and the PK,” Yazinski said. “… It was unfortunate, because I still think we could have made a push.”
Monacan slowed Menchville down, but the damage had already been done. Menchville will face Region C winner Dominion (Loudoun County) for the Class 4 state title Wednesday.
With a regional title under their belt, Yazinski said his team had a great year, held together by its senior leadership after missing last season due to the pandemic. But their play tonight kept them short of the final prize.
“It was an inexperienced team, we didn’t really know what to expect from the young group but they all stepped up,” Yazinski said. “We had a great year. … It’s just disappointing how we played tonight, to not make it to where our goal was.”
Goals: MON: Clayton; MENCH: Strange 2, Wilson
Assists: MENCH: Robinson 2
Saves: MON: Smith 6, Mahoney 1; MENCH: Vinson 5