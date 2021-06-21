“Off” night as Monacan girls soccer drops state semifinals against Menchville, 3-1

While Monacan found its way onto the scoreboard first, three unanswered goals from Menchville in the second half sent the visiting team home with a 3-1 victory and bid in the Class 4 state championship match Wednesday.

The Monarchs entered Monday night’s match undefeated (13-0-1), but Chiefs head coach Brian Yazinski said that his team failed to find its rhythm, and that allowed the Region A champions out of Newport News to pull ahead.

“We were just off all night,” Yazinski said. “… We just didn’t bring it tonight. I don’t know what it was, but it wasn’t there for us.”

Monacan (9-4) had the greater pressure and possession through the first half, with its top two threats Sydney Clayton and Olivia Woodson testing the Menchville defense early.

Fast footwork left Woodson uncovered late in the first and in position for a quality shot, but a moment’s hesitation allowed a defender to close in on her — then knock her to the ground to hand the Chiefs a penalty kick.

Elizabeth Drauszewski’s shot went off the left post, but Clayton cleaned up the rebound, sliding a clean shot into the far corner in the final minutes of the first half.