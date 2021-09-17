Officiating associations in football, other high school sports dealing with declining numbers

“We used to use five all the time,” he said. “So it’s not like most of the older guys aren’t used to it. But schools started throwing the ball a lot. And once you start airing it out, and the back judge is back there by himself … There’s going to be some holes. There’s no doubt about that. But the guys will do the best they can.”

Kendrick’s group in Northern Virginia is down about 30-35 officials this year. He’s told the 66 schools they cover that most Friday nights he’ll be using four-man crews: a referee, an umpire and two linesmen.

“My ideal is five officials on the field,” Kendrick said. “But with the situation the way it is, I have to drop it to four. We have in our contract that way. I would prefer it never be four. But the schools dictate it. If they won’t move games to help me, then I have to do what I have to do.

“They’ve already been told on a four-man crew if an official gets hurt and can’t continue, the game has to be suspended. It will not be played with three officials.”