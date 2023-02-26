MANASSAS — Gazing around the gym at Unity Reed High on Saturday afternoon, Riverside High coach Aubrey Burkett-Erice fought back tears as she reflected on the years of work it took to get a state championship wrestling meet for girls sanctioned in Virginia.

"It's emotional," said Burkett-Erice, who is from Hawaii, the first state to sanction girls wrestling as a separate high school sport in 1998.

"I had hoped that my daughters would have had this opportunity. But they were a part of the growth. Every single female that has come and fought the fight made this happen for the girls today."

Burkett-Erice's daughters went on to wrestle in college, and she met her husband, who is also a wrestling coach, on the mat. She and Culpeper High coach Alexander Csontos first discussed the prospect of lobbying the VHSL to sanction girls wrestling all the way back in 2010.

The two coaches have since worked in collaboration with other wrestling coaches, programs and administrators around the state to not only make the weekend's Girls State Open Championships happen but, eventually, render girls wrestling its own sport, the end goal of a still ongoing process.

The event drew 284 wrestlers hailing from myriad regions in classifications 1 through 6.

"I was definitely a little teary-eyed when they first made the announcement, when they were first calling out the girls, saying 'Hey, it's the first official VHSL sanctioned state championship,'' Csontos said of the two-day tournament, in which he had two daughters wrestle.

"I just felt like, 'Wow, it's been a long time coming.' Got a little bit of chills up my back when I heard them say it. I'm just glad that I could be here to help run the tournament and support my own girls."

Thomas Dale junior Elise Davis was hit by a car while riding her bike and almost lost her life in July of 2021.

And about 19 months removed from an accident that caused a traumatic brain injury, she's a state champion.

"This means that I'm finally back to where I was before everything went to chaos," said a breathless, beaming Davis after she avenged her only loss of the season to win the 185-pound title by pinning Louisa County's Taylor Waddy in 5:18.

"I'm just thankful to have the opportunity to be able to do this right now. Because I didn't know if I'd ever get back on the mat."

Along with her family, Knights coach Alex Brulliea and his staff helped Davis navigate a long road to recovery. They told her all day Saturday to simply enjoy the moment.

"The last year was a struggle, she had PTSD moments during matches, couldn't finish matches," Brulliea said. "I couldn't be prouder of her."

Though shouts aplenty filled the gym throughout Davis's and all of the final matches, one voice unmistakably cut through the din during the 185-pound title bout.

Davis, who intends to wrestle in college, said her mother's is always the most audible voice at her matches.

"It's nothing but God, He has delivered her from six days in trauma ICU to a state championship," said Paula Preston, who for five years spurned her daughter's requests to follow in her brothers' footsteps on the wrestling mat.

"Because I could only see it from a boy mom perspective. And finally after 5 years I thought 'OK, maybe she really wants to do it.'"

Davis began wrestling in fifth grade. Preston said girls wrestling is a small community, and she's gotten to know many competitors and parents throughout the state.

She told everyone she conversed with Friday and Saturday that, regardless of whether or not they won a match, they were a part of history.

"This is really history unfolding," she said. "They are paving the way for all these girls behind them. I have a 6-year-old daughter who's never going to have to face the adversity that these girls have faced."

When asked what went through her mind when her hand was raised and she was declared a state champion, Davis just shook her head and laughed.

"I don't even know, man, 'Where am I?'" she said with a wide smile. "I have truly climbed that mountain, I'm peaking, I actually made it to where I never thought I would."

Brulliea hopes Davis's story, and those of every girl who competed at Unity Reed on Friday and Saturday, can help inspire more girls to find the same love for the sport.

"This is huge for wrestling in general," Brulliea said. "For Thomas Dale wrestling, hopefully this leads to more girls coming out next year, and just across the state in general."

California sanctioned girls wrestling in 2011. And Golden State native Jenna Anderson, a sophomore at Cosby High who moved to Virginia in 2019, fell in love with the sport because it's aggressive and fast-paced.

Anderson has been wrestling for 7 or 8 years, and has an MMA background in boxing, jiu-jitsu and judo. Her father, Waylon Anderson, said his daughter has been waiting for Virginia to sanction girls wrestling for years.

"Real long time," he said. "We're very happy that it's finally here, it means a lot to us."

Anderson, who is the 113-pound starter for Cosby's varsity team under head coach Mike Stefanko, was dominant in her 112-pound title match, winning by 12-0 major decision. Stefanko said Anderson has wrestled against boys for almost all of her high school competition.

"She is one of the better wrestlers I have in my room, whether it's male or female," said Stefanko, who just finished his 27th season as a head coach.

Anderson had more than 35 wins on the varsity team this year, and finished fifth at 113 points in the Region 6A tournament.

"She can compete with the boys too, but I think she was super excited that they started up this all-girls state tournament," Stefanko said, adding that it was definitively the largest girls wrestling tournament he's ever seen.

"It can only help to build the sport."

Anderson said, in the title match, she was trying to get her opponent to move around so she could pick up a leg. Anderson's go-to move is a fireman, so if her opposition moves her leg forward, she swoops in to take her down.

"It was hard to keep her down, she was pretty good," said Anderson, who also excels at arm bars.

"But I stayed pretty heavy on one of her sides, constantly breaking down one arm, focusing on that side and then trying to use her other arm to open up halfs and stuff."

Going into the tournament, Anderson thought she might take second or third

"It was super cool, I didn't think I'd actually win," she said with a look around the gym. "She [her opponent] was really tough, I didn't know it was going to turn out that way."

Waylon Anderson said watching his daughter win a state title was a memorable experience.

"It's the best day of my life, and I didn't even wrestle," he said with a laugh.

Culpeper and Csontos first presented the proposal to have a separate girls state championship meet to the VHSL executive committee in 2015.

In September of last year, the executive committee voted to designate girls wrestling an "emerging sport."

The Daily Progress's John Harvey reported in September that, according to VHSL numbers submitted to the National Federation of High Schools, 271 schools in Virginia fielded a boys wrestling team during the 2021-22 season, with 131 of those schools having at least one girl on the team.

"This is the final way of allowing these girls to actually have some equal footing," Csontos said. "Now, girls can actually just compete against girls for their own state championship."

Though Friday and Saturday's meet was the first of its kind in Virginia, 32 other states have sanctioned girls championships, with most of those started since 2018, according to the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

"It's everything that we hoped it would be given the fight we've had to fight," Burkett-Erice said as the stands at Unity Reed's gym filled around her and competitors warmed up on the mat at center stage.

"We're just grateful that these young ladies are going to be able to call themselves true state champions."

The first match of Saturday's finals featured the only all-Richmond area championship, a 100-pound bout between Prince George freshman Sydney Branch and Patrick Henry (Ashland) junior Jordan Forsyth.

The Royals' green and gold bested the Patriots' blue and red by a 6-2 decision. Branch was seeded No. 7 and pulled off a string of upsets on her title run, including the top-seeded Forsythe.

"It's amazing how it's getting sanctioned and I've made it to the finals in just my second year of wrestling, it's crazy," said Branch, who picked up the sport from her older sister and excels at quick takedowns like ankle picks and throw-bys.

"It's crazy that you get to be a part of history."

Prince George coach Glen Thomas said the Royals, who brought three wrestlers to the tournament, have had girls on the team before who'd wanted for their own state meet.

"We've been looking forward to this for a long time," Thomas said. "It's one of the fastest growing sports in the nation, and I'm excited the VHSL decided to do this and give the girls an opportunity."

Forsyth and her senior sister Sara nearly faced off in a storybook title match. But Sara Forsyth was still close to her sister on the podium after pinning King's Fork's Alana Murrell in the third-place match.

The sisters helped advocate for the sanctioning of girls wrestling in Virginia with Wrestle Like a Girl, a non-profit founded by Olympic wrestler Sally Roberts.

Becca Forsyth, the older sister of Jordan and Sara by about 10 years, graduated from Patrick Henry in 2015 and started wrestling boys in middle school. She never wrestled against other girls, but her sisters grew up watching her.

The eldest Forsyth was the first girl Virginia ever sent to nationals in North Dakota, and wrestled at Ferrum College and Cumberland University.

"I grew up only having boys, so it's really cool to see all of these girls have this just for them and for Virginia to sanction it," she said.

"The tournament was ran really well, the girls were competitive, they weren't here to play, these girls have experience, they were looking just like any other boys tournament. So it was cool to see them have that opportunity to go against other girls of that same skill level.

"To see 284 girls show up at the same tournament is mind-blowing."

Other local programs to send wrestlers included Dinwiddie, which had two sophomore placers in Syndey Ogburn (fifth at 127 pounds) and Amanda Walker (fourth at 185 pounds).

Deep Run, Henrico, Highland Springs, Hopewell, J.R. Tucker, John Marshall, Maggie Walker, Mechanicsville, Petersburg, Powhatan and Goochland were also represented.

Indians senior Natalia Sanchez won the third-place match at 112 pounds by fall (3:52). Warriors senior Madison Wilson was victorious in the 112-pound fifth place match via 4-2 decision. And Tigers junior Savanah Atkinson finished fourth at 146.

