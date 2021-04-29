On emotional night, James River remembers girls soccer coach Ian Stowe, who died earlier this week

James River High School girls soccer coach Ian Stowe, who abruptly died earlier this week at age 32, was remembered Thursday night with an outpouring of support before the Rapids' game.

Past players and friends of Stowe drove from several states away to be a part of the evening and celebrate the influence he had in their lives.

"If you talk to anybody, they will tell you the same thing - super kind, extremely empathetic, great sense of humor," said James River activities director Bryan Hannum. "That's why we have 200-some signs out here, and we're not done yet."

Stowe, who was a standout player at Clover Hill and William & Mary, underwent surgery to remove a tumor on his brain stem in 2012 but defeated the cancer and went on to become a fixture on the local soccer scene.

He was found unresponsive Monday morning, and doctors were unable to revive him.

His final act was one friends and players said spoke to his generosity - Stowe was an organ donor, and was able to save five lives through his decision.