On rivalry night, Collegiate seals boys soccer title and claims a field hockey shutout

Tuesday was a busy day for Collegiate’s Amani Kimball-McKavish.
First, naturally, came school. That afternoon, she took the field to back the Cougars field hockey team in its third straight win, a 4-0 victory.
Then in the evening, she donned a snow-white bathrobe to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the Collegiate student section as its boys soccer team — including younger brother Collin Kimball-McKavish in goal — lined up at City Stadium in what was ultimately a 0-0 draw.
On the far side of the stadium stood its opposition's supporters, dressed in all black. It was rivalry night, the Cougars against the Saints of St. Catherine’s and St. Christopher’s, and the energy was electric.
“We’re like a bunch of caged animals, basically,” Amani said from the stands.
The heat of these rivalry games not only invigorates onlookers, but also boosts the players in contests that can have a big impact on seeding and momentum heading into the postseason.
“It’s always a battle, and sometimes it doesn’t matter who’s the better team that year,” said Collegiate field hockey coach Karen Doxey. “It’s always exciting.”
In Collegiate (10-5) and St. Catherine’s (7-5) first field hockey meeting of the season on Sept. 28, the Saints claimed an overtime victory on their own turf when Emalene Harter added a third unanswered goal in overtime, for a final score of 3-2.
This week, the Cougars rushed to a 4-0 win, with three of their goals coming in the first quarter.
While the Saints backfield put up a solid fight with goalkeeper Georgie Ascoli stopping several dangerous shots, Doxey said her attack has only continued to develop since their last meeting.
“We’ve been slowly progressing as the season goes on,” Doxey said. “We’re playing more as a team, people are raising their levels and overall I think we’re playing with more confidence.”
Collegiate sophomore Callie Rogers, whose precise shot proved dangerous, also helped spread the ball across the field. M.K. Brost added two goals. Rogers and Sadie Brooks rounded out scoring.
Senior Madelyn Curtis held down the midfield, helping drive the Cougar possession. Amani serves as a full back, the last line of defense along with goalkeeper Tucker Walker.
Kimball-McKavish is a senior three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and lacrosse — the latter of which has earned her All-Metro recognition and a spot on Ohio State’s roster.
She said her family is almost always playing one way or another, and that she always try to carry the skills one sport teaches her to the next one.
“Whenever we have free time, my brother and I always take on our parents in sports, whether it’s golf, basketball, tennis. Every single sport,” Amani said.
It’s an athletic IQ that Doxey, who also serves as Collegiate’s athletic director, said both Amani and Collin share.
Collin, a junior who also plays basketball and baseball, has a save percentage in net edging towards .900 and kept the Cougars in Tuesday evening’s soccer match.
It was the first time this season that Collegiate (16-0-1) hadn’t won a game — but for St. Christopher’s (9-3-3) the tie still wasn't enough to deny the Cougars the Prep League regular-season title.
“We haven’t won the league in I don’t even know how long, so we’re excited to do that,” said Collegiate coach Rob Ukrop. “That’s a well-organized team, they’ve had our number for the last ten years or so.”
The Saints have been battling injuries to key players all season. While they're still missing a captain, coach Jay Wood said he feels like his team has come together to make a significant push through the duration of a game.
Wood said his team has “rediscovered” keeping the other team at bay, building off a 2-0 win over Norfolk Academy last Friday.
Its defense broke up a Cougar offense that has won 10 matches by more than three goals this season, and junior keeper Rex Alphen — who was named co-MVP when the Saints won the Menno Classic tournament in September — swallowed the shots that did break through.
“That’s been a big plus for us,” Wood said, “but now we just need to be clean in the back and try to get forward, too.”
The defensive focus was effective but draining, and both teams had chances late in the game, including a free kick on the Collegiate net in the final minute, but the draw held.
Ukrop, whose team was ranked No. 22 nationally in the Oct. 24 United Soccer Coaches Poll, said that outcomes like Tuesday’s are a "fair result" in a sport like soccer. And, while a 0-0 draw may not the most exciting end score, the crowd of City Stadium certainly didn't act like it.
“Both teams gave a great effort and the crowd was great,” Ukrop said. “Hopefully, both teams will build off this as we head into the state tournament.”
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. CATHERINE’S 0 0 0 0 - 0
COLLEGIATE 3 1 0 0 - 4
Goals: COL — Brost 2, Rodgers, Brooks
BOYS SOCCER
ST. CHRISTOPHER’S 0 0 - 0
COLLEGIATE 0 0 - 0
Saves: STC — Alphen 4; COL — C. Kimball-McKavish 3