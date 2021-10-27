On rivalry night, Collegiate seals boys soccer title and claims a field hockey shutout

This week, the Cougars rushed to a 4-0 win, with three of their goals coming in the first quarter.

While the Saints backfield put up a solid fight with goalkeeper Georgie Ascoli stopping several dangerous shots, Doxey said her attack has only continued to develop since their last meeting.

“We’ve been slowly progressing as the season goes on,” Doxey said. “We’re playing more as a team, people are raising their levels and overall I think we’re playing with more confidence.”

Collegiate sophomore Callie Rogers, whose precise shot proved dangerous, also helped spread the ball across the field. M.K. Brost added two goals. Rogers and Sadie Brooks rounded out scoring.

Senior Madelyn Curtis held down the midfield, helping drive the Cougar possession. Amani serves as a full back, the last line of defense along with goalkeeper Tucker Walker.

Kimball-McKavish is a senior three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and lacrosse — the latter of which has earned her All-Metro recognition and a spot on Ohio State’s roster.

She said her family is almost always playing one way or another, and that she always try to carry the skills one sport teaches her to the next one.