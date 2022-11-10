One-stop shopping: Some area high school football players are marketing themselves with QR codes

As a 5-foot-9, 160-pound junior wide receiver/cornerback, Kyree Richardson needs a little something extra to help college football recruiters remember him.

So when they come by Manchester High School or Richardson is at a camp or on a recruiting visit, he usually hands them something he hopes will get their attention: a business card with a QR code.

The card has Richardson’s name, school, picture, height, weight, GPA, phone number and social media names. Hovering over the QR code with a phone takes a recruiter to Richardson’s highlight films on his Hudl page.

Call it another creative strategy to make you stand out in the ever-evolving world of recruiting, where marketing yourself is part of the deal.

The business card/QR code idea came from Chris Mitchell, an assistant coach at Thomas Jefferson who was TJ’s interim head coach in 2017.

Mitchell created a business card to help market his son, Ryan, two years ago when he was a freshman offensive lineman at Manchester. Ryan, now a 6-3, 275-pound junior center at Trinity Episcopal, was kind of in the same boat as Richardson: a talented player but not quite the size major college programs were looking for (Mitchell said a recruiter told Ryan this summer he had ACC talent but FCS size).

Mitchell had seen a business card with a QR code for another application, so he got the idea to add a QR code to Ryan’s card last year. He uses QR codes frequently as an earth science teacher at Meadowbrook, so he went on Google and found a free QR code generator.

For $10, he had 50 cards made at OfficeMax. Then he had them made for some of the Manchester teammates who played with Ryan in youth league.

“It’s kind of a one-stop shopping … platform where you can give a college coach everything that you’ve got,” said Mitchell, whose son has an offer from Towson is getting interest from East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Virginia Tech, Navy, Penn and Central Michigan.

“We went to a bunch of camps and handed them out. When we went down last year for a game at East Carolina, the O-line coach was like, ‘I’ve still got your business card in my desk.’”

Richardson, defensive lineman Makai Byerson and offensive lineman Kenny Walz, all of whom received cards from Mitchell, said it’s boosted their recruitment, though Byerson and Walz figured to be top prospects anyway.

Walz, a 6-5, 285-pound junior, said his Hudl views went from about 100 to about 215 after he started handing out the business/QR cards. He has offers from ODU and Marshall, the first of what Manchester coach Tom Hall expects to be many.

Byerson, a 6-5, 240-pound junior, had a hip flexor and missed being seen during most of the summer-camp circuit, although he went on visits. He credits the cards for helping his Hudl views jump considerably.

He has offers from Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, UVa, Boston College, Rutgers, West Virginia and Pittsburgh, among others.

“Most coaches have told me they’ve never seen anybody do anything like [the QR code],” Byerson said. “Same reaction we had when Coach Mitch brought up the idea: That’s new, innovative. It’s something new for the times. Most coaches are like, ‘Oh that’s crazy.’”

Manchester kicker/punter Jon Davis created his business card, although it doesn’t have a QR code. Davis said he’s gotten a lot more interest from various colleges since handing out the card.

Virginia Tech offensive recruiting coordinator and receivers coach Fontel Mines said the business card /QR code is probably the most creative approach he’s encountered.

“They have so much access to things technology-wise, and they’re taking advantage of it,” said Mines, who played at Hermitage and UVa. “They’re finding ways to get noticed and to get recruited other than just reaching out to them. They’re being proactive about it. I think it’s awesome.”

Hall said the recruiting hotspots now are Twitter and other social media, and it’s “kind of crazy how this is going.”

He said some companies are offering digital catalogues for high schools sports that college recruiters can access. The catalogue may give background on the school and coaches, player pages with Hudl links, stats and players who have gone on to the next level.

“It’s like marketing is coming to high school, and it’s coming very quick, that’s for sure,” Hall said.

Richardson, who has 492 yards receiving (three touchdowns) and 544 all-purpose yards this season, has interest from East Carolina, ODU, Richmond, Elon and Virginia State. He’s in the mass communications center at Manchester, so he’s been exposed to marketing and branding.

He’s learned he has “to speak up and talk myself up as well” when he’s around coaches and show them his social media sites “so they know about me, so they know I can bring something to the table.”

“My dad tells me [I need to market myself] all the time,” said Richardson, thanking Mitchell for the business card. “I’m a small guy, so I’ve got to have a loud voice to make sure people can hear me. Somebody can easily walk past someone who’s 6-foot and under. 6-foot or higher, they’re going to see them, point them out in the room.”

Richardson is even thinking about putting a QR code on a shirt.

“I’ll wear it to school every day,” he said. “Anything that could get my name out there.”