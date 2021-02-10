Only three area schools fielded gymnastics teams. Mechanicsville claimed the title at a 'virtual meet.'

There is little about orchestrating a high school season during the COVID-19 pandemic that would be considered normal. But for local gymnastics, the “new normal” has still allowed for new growth.
Mechanicsville head coach Kathleen Olifiers is in her first year teaching and coaching after graduating from James Madison last spring. Jordan Gregory, who will be competing at the state tournament on beam for the Mustangs, is a freshman.
“I know everything is different,” said Olifiers, who competed in New York before college. “The cleaning protocols and keeping everyone in pods has been a challenge, but the girls have done a really great job. I know they were really happy to just have a season.”
Already a niche high school sport, three Hanover schools — Atlee, Hanover and Mechanicsville — were the only ones in the Richmond area to field teams.
The VHSL classified gymnastics as a moderate-risk activity that could become lower risk with the proper cleaning of equipment and face masks.
The teams had about a week and a half to prepare for the season, where normally they would have three to four weeks. Mechanicsville started the season with two of its competitors quarantined through the first week of the season, which made maintaining training pods necessary.
“Everyone ended up practicing every event, which is different from what they did last year,” Olifiers said, “but we tried to group them so that if one of our groups had to be taken out for a couple weeks, it wouldn’t be all of our girls who compete in a specific event.”
The schools hosted three competitions, the first at All-American Gymnastics in Ashland and the final two at Belle Creek Middle School.
Gregory, along with teammates Bri Luellen and Madi Wangensteen, proved steady all-around competitors for the Mechanicsville. Atlee’s Hanna Goodman and Hanover’s Elva Wilson also kept themselves in the mix and collected points for the teams.
Hanover and Mechanicsville hosted a digital meet to determine the district champion.
They ran it like a normal competition, pretending that there were judges in-house and allowing for normal warmups. Then once the first competitor started competing, they didn’t stop the video until all had finished.
That night, the coaches compiled the clips for judging. A few days later once the scores were returned, the Mustangs learned that they had earned their first district championship and qualified for regionals as a team.
“It was really exciting, and also an interesting experience because we obviously never had to record our routines to send out for judges, but we made it work,” Olifiers said.
The regional meet was in person on Feb. 6 at Loudoun Valley, where schools from Classes 1-4 competed.
Mechanicsville finished third overall, and Gregory’s second-place score of 8.825 punched her ticket to states. She will compete in an open individual championship between athletes from Classes 1-6 on Feb. 20 at Kellam.
The tournament was initially set for Feb. 12-13 but was rescheduled to avoid a forecast of heavy snow.
A total of nine teams will compete for two state titles, Class 6 and Classes 1-5. From the nine regional events, the top three finalists per event and top two all-around qualified for the state tournament. The event does not allow spectators but will be streamed.