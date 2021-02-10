Only three area schools fielded gymnastics teams. Mechanicsville claimed the title at a 'virtual meet.'

There is little about orchestrating a high school season during the COVID-19 pandemic that would be considered normal. But for local gymnastics, the “new normal” has still allowed for new growth.

Mechanicsville head coach Kathleen Olifiers is in her first year teaching and coaching after graduating from James Madison last spring. Jordan Gregory, who will be competing at the state tournament on beam for the Mustangs, is a freshman.

“I know everything is different,” said Olifiers, who competed in New York before college. “The cleaning protocols and keeping everyone in pods has been a challenge, but the girls have done a really great job. I know they were really happy to just have a season.”

Already a niche high school sport, three Hanover schools — Atlee, Hanover and Mechanicsville — were the only ones in the Richmond area to field teams.

The VHSL classified gymnastics as a moderate-risk activity that could become lower risk with the proper cleaning of equipment and face masks.

The teams had about a week and a half to prepare for the season, where normally they would have three to four weeks. Mechanicsville started the season with two of its competitors quarantined through the first week of the season, which made maintaining training pods necessary.