🏈 Our picks and what's at stake: Thursday’s high school football games

Matoaca (2-2) at No. 5 Dinwiddie (4-0)

Thursday: 7 p.m.

About Matoaca: The Warriors have been in the mix against a tough schedule, beating Glen Allen (21-14) and Clover Hill (47-2) before losing 23-14 to No. 8 Hanover and 28-23 to No. 3 Thomas Dale, a game Matoaca led 17-7 at halftime. QB Ryley Justus threw for 308 yards and three TDs in that game, and Paul Lewis had six tackles and an interception. Caleb Williams and Jaedin Lee give the Warriors a stout defensive line.

About Dinwiddie: The Generals have been prolific on offense and stingy on defense, blowing out four opponents 55-3, 49-7, 55-7 and 63-0. Dinwiddie has big threats in the running game with sophomore quarterback Harry Dalton (6-0, 195) and junior back Raphael Tucker (5-11, 190). Against North Stafford, Dalton had 154 yards rushing and 151 passing. Tucker had 170 yards and three TDs last week against Colonial Heights. The defense has eight returning starters, including several three-year starters.

What’s at stake: Both teams are vying for position in 17-team Class 4, Region B. The region includes a bunch of high-caliber teams, including defending Class 4 state champ Varina and power King George. Dinwiddie consistently has been in that conversation and was unbeaten last season until being knocked out of the playoffs in the second round by Patrick Henry. Dinwiddie beat Matoaca 35-14 last year and has won 13 of the past 15 games in the series.

Zach Joachim's pick: Dinwiddie 28-21

Tim Pearrell’s pick: Dinwiddie 33-14

Thursday’s high school football schedule

Park View (Sterling) at Armstrong, 7

L.C. Bird at Huguenot, 7

Meadowbrook vs. Petersburg at Virginia State, 7

Hopewell at Colonial Heights, 7

John Marshall at King and Queen Central, 7

Midlothian at Cosby, 7

Prince George at Thomas Dale, 7